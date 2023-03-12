River Plate vs Godoy Cruz LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Professional League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Stay tuned
In a few moments we will share with you the starting line-ups for River Plate vs Godoy Cruz live, as well as the latest information from the Estadio Mâs Monumental. Stay tuned for live online coverage of the match on VAVEL.
How to watch the River vs Godoy Cruz match?
You can watch the match between River Plate vs Godoy Cruz live on TyC Sports Internacional.
If you want to follow it on streaming, you can follow TyC Sports Play.
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
Key player - Godoy Cruz
Fede Rasmussen is the skipper of the 'Tomba' defence, the defender has played all the minutes of the current Professional League season. He has received only two yellow cards.
Key player - River Plate
A player who continues to grow since the arrival of Martín Demichelis is José Paradela, the winger is a key player in the River Plate team.
He has played all 6 games with River as a starter, equaling his best record in terms of starts in a season, in addition to scoring two goals, also equaling his best scoring output in a season.
He has played all 6 games with River as a starter, equaling his best record in terms of starts in a season, in addition to scoring two goals, also equaling his best scoring output in a season.
Probable Lineups
River Plate: Franco Armani; Robert Rojas, Leandro Gonzalez Pirez, Paulo Diaz, Milton Casco; Enzo Perez, Nicolas De La Cruz, Nacho Fernandez, Jose Paradela; Lucas Beltran and Miguel Angel Borja.
Godoy Cruz: Diego Rodriguez; Lucas Arce, Pier Barrios, Federico Rasmussen, Thomas Galdames; Bruno Leyes, Gonzalo Abrego; Roberto Fernandez, Hernan Lopez, Tomás Conechny and Salomon Rodriguez.
Godoy Cruz wants to move up the table
The team from Mendoza has three wins and three defeats in the current championship, so, against River, the three points would be a huge booty for Diego Flores' team.
River wants to continue its winning ways
The Millo arrives after a 2-0 win against Lanus in the league and a 3-0 win against Racing de Cordoba in the Copa Argentina. Demichelis' team has four wins and two defeats in the championship. A win at home would allow them to stay close to the top of the championship.
The Professional League plays its seventh day
The League of World Champions continues with all its emotions, this time we will see Club Atlético River Plate, which hosts Club Atlético Godoy Cruz. Everything that happens in this match we will tell you about it here on VAVEL.
The Stadium
The Monumental de Núñez Stadium is located at the intersection of Figueroa Alcorta and Udaondo Avenues in the Buenos Aires neighborhood of Belgrano, Buenos Aires, Argentina (Argentina).
The stadium was inaugurated in May 1938 and with the last refurbishment it has a capacity of 83214 spectators.
The stadium was inaugurated in May 1938 and with the last refurbishment it has a capacity of 83214 spectators.
Welcome
Welcome to the River Plate vs Godoy Cruz live broadcast, corresponding to matchday 7 of the Argentinean Professional League. The match will take place at the Estadio Monumental de Núñez, at 6:15 pm.