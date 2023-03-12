Heerenveen vs Ajax: Live Stream, How to Watch and Score Updates in Eredivisie
3:00 AM17 minutes ago

2:55 AM22 minutes ago

How to watch Heerenveen vs Ajax Live in TV and Stream

If you want to watch the game Heerenveen vs Ajax live on TV, your options is: none.

If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and ESPN+ app.

2:50 AM27 minutes ago

Heerenveen vs Ajax in history

There are 71 matches between Heerenveen and Ajax in history, with 10 wins for the home side, 51 for the visitors, and 10 draws. In the Eredivisie there are 65 matches, with the same 10 wins for Heerenveen, 10 draws, and 45 wins for Ajax.
2:45 AM32 minutes ago

Probable Ajax

The probable Ajax team for the match is: Rulli, Rensch, Timber, Bassey, and Wijndal; Berghuis, Alvarez, and Klaassen; Kudus, Tadic, and Bergwijn.
2:40 AM37 minutes ago

Probable Heerenveen

The probable Heerenveen team for the match is: Mous, Van Ewijk, Bruma, Van Aken and Kaib; Tahiri, Olsson, Nunnely, Van Amersfoort and Colassin; Karlsbakk.
2:35 AM42 minutes ago

Injuries

Pawel Bochniewicz and Thom Haye are out for Heerenveen with injuries. Ajax have no absences and can go with full strength.
2:30 AMan hour ago

Eredivisie

Ajax is in third place in the Eredivisie, with 52 points, one below AZ and three below Feyenoord, and three points above PSV. Heerenveen are in ninth position with 31 points, one above NEC and two below Fortuna Sittard, and one point below RKC and six below Utrecht.
2:25 AMan hour ago

Last Matches: Ajax

Ajax comes into this game with three straight wins in recent games. The first was over Vitesse, on Sunday (26), away from home, by 2-1, with Van Ginkel opening the scoring for Vitesse, Klaassen equalizing and Alvarez turning it around. In the KNVB Cup, on Thursday (2), the victory was by 3-0 over De Graafschap, away from home, with goals from Sanchez, Bergwijn and Brobbey. Finally, at home on Sunday (5), the victory was 1-0 over NEC, with a goal from Kudus.
2:20 AMan hour ago

Last Matches: Heerenveen

Heerenveen come into this game with a draw and two defeats in their last games. At home, on Saturday (25), the defeat was to RKC, by 4-1, with Van Hooijdonk opening the scoring, Jozefzoon scoring two to turn the game, along with Lelieveld and Oukili closing the score. On Wednesday (01), in the KNVB Cup, the new defeat was at home, 1-0, to Feyenoord, with Giménez. On Saturday (4), away from home, the draw was 3-3, with goals from Propper, Ugalde and Cerny for Twente and Hilgers (against), Van Ewijk and Kaib scoring for the draw.
2:15 AMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2022-23 Eredivisie match: Heerenveen vs Ajax Live Score!

