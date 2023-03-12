Marseille vs Racing Strasbourg LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Ligue 1 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Marseille vs Strasbourg Live Score in Ligue 1 2023
How to watch Marseille vs Strasbourg Live in TV channel in USA
USA Date: Sunday, March 12
USA Time: 3:45 p.m. ET
USA TV channel (English): beIN Sports
USA TV channel (Spanish): No available
USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL
Last lineup Racing Strasbourg
M. Sels, L. Perrin, G. Nyamsi, I. Doukoure, F. Guilbert, J. Aholou, I. Sissoko, D. Liénard, E. Sobol, K. Gameiro, H. Diallo
Last lineup Marseille
Pau López; Mbemba, Balerdi, Kolasinac; Clauss, Rongier, Veretout, Nuno Tavares; Ünder, Alexis Sánchez, Guendouzi.
Who will be the referee and his assistants?
The central referee for this Marseille vs Strasbourg match will be Jeremie Pignard; Julien Haulbert, first line; Aurelien Drouiet, second line; Nicolas Rainville, fourth assistant.
How does Racing Strasbourg arrive?
On the other hand, Racing Strasbourg is living a season in agony as it is in the relegation zone and has not been able to get out of it, although they are very close to achieving it, which is why they need a victory against an opponent that looks complicated. The Blue and Whites come into this match with a defeat in the 26th matchday hosted by Stade Brestois by 1-0. Strasbourg are currently 17th in the overall standings with 22 points, the result of 4 wins, 10 draws and 12 defeats.
How does Olympique de Marseille arrive?
Olympique de Marseille are coming into this game with very good numbers this season and, although they are 11 points behind Paris Saint-Germain at the top of the table, they want to continue to accumulate victories hoping for a slip-up by the Parisians. After their elimination in the Cup, the Olympiens have only Ligue 1 left and will be looking for their 18th victory of the season. Marseille are coming off a narrow win away to Rennes to move into second place with 55 points, the result of 17 wins, 4 draws and 5 defeats.
Matchday 27 of Ligue 1
We continue with the activity in all the leagues and cups of the world and, on this Sunday noon, we will have a very attractive match corresponding to the 27th round of the French league, one of the most attractive leagues in the world. The Velodrome stadium will witness the clash between Olympique de Marseille and Racing Strasbourg. Both teams will want to keep on winning this season, so they will be looking for a victory to get another victory in their local league. Will the locals or the visitors be able to do it?
The match will be played at the Stadium Velodrome
The Olympique de Marseille - Racing de Strasbourg match will be played at the Velodrome stadium, in Marseille, France. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:45 pm (CDMX).
