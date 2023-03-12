Norwich City vs Sunderland LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch EFL Championship

ADVERTISEMENT
How to watch Norwich City vs Sunderland?
If you want to watch the Norwich City vs Sunderland match, you can follow it on television on ESPN +.
What time is the Norwich City vs Sunderland match in EFL Championship?
This is the time the match starts in several countries:
Argentina: 6:00 AM
Bolivia: 5:00 AM
Brazil: 6:00 AM
Chile: 5:00 AM
Colombia: 4:00 AM
Ecuador: 4:00 AM
USA (ET): 6:00 AM
Spain: 1:00 PM
Mexico: 6:00 AM
Paraguay: 7:00 AM
Peru: 7:00 AM
Uruguay: 8:00 AM
Venezuela: 7:00 AM
England: 12:00 AM
Australia : 21:00 AM
India: 16:30 AM
Watch out for this player at Sunderland
After losing their most in-form player, Ross Stewart, for this season, Amad Diallo stands out. He is on loan from Manchester United and has eight goals and two assists this season.
Watch out for this player at Norwich City
Joshua Sargent could make his comeback against Sunderland after missing the last three games due to injury. The 23-year-old American striker has 11 goals and two assists this season and last scored on February 14.
How is Sunderland coming along?
They are coming from three defeats in a row, the last one by 1-5 against Stoke City and have four consecutive matches without a win. Their last victory was on February 14 by 0-3 at the home of QPR. They are currently tenth in the EFL Championship table with 49 points, six points behind the Playoff places.
How are Norwich City coming along?
They have won three in a row and five consecutive matches without defeat in the EFL Championship. Their last defeat was on February 11 at home to Bristol City by 1-0. They are currently in sixth place with 55 points, in the Playoff places, nine points away from direct promotion;
Background
In the balance of clashes between these English teams, Norwich City have won 24 times, while Sunderland have won 17 times. While 13 meetings ended in a draw. The last time these two teams met was in August 2022 where Norwich City won with a goal from Sargent;
Venue: The match will be played at Carrow Road, which was inaugurated in August 1935 and has a capacity of 27724 spectators.
Preview of the match
Norwich City and Sunderland face each other in the 36th round of the EFL Championship.
Norwich City and Sunderland face each other in the 36th round of the EFL Championship.
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrión for this match. We will offer you the analysis prior to the match and news here; from VAVEL.