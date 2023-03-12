Mallorca vs Real Sociedad LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch LaLiga

ADVERTISEMENT
How to watch Mallorca vs Real Sociedad?
If you want to watch Mallorca vs Real Sociedad live it can be followed on TV through ESPN +
However, a good option is to follow it through VAVEL. com.
What time is Mallorca vs Real Sociedad in LaLiga?
This is the time the game starts in several countries:
Argentina: 8:00 AM
Bolivia: 8:00 AM
Brazil: 9:00 AM
Chile: 8:00 AM
Colombia: 7:00 AM
Ecuador: 7:00 AM
USA (ET): 9:00 AM
Spain: 14:00 PM
Mexico: 7:00 AM
Paraguay: 8:00 AM
Peru: 8:00 AM
Uruguay: 8:00 AM
Venezuela: 8:00 AM
England: 13: 00 AM
Australia : 22:00 AM
India: 17:30 AM
Watch out for this player at Real Sociedad
Alexander Sorloth, a 27-year-old Norwegian striker, has a total of 13 goals and two assists this season between the three competitions. This striker has not scored since February 13 against Espanyol;
Watch out for this player at Mallorca
Vedat Muriqi is the seventh top scorer in LaLig Santander with ten goals and two assists. In addition to the goal and the assist in the Copa del Rey. The 28-year-old striker has scored two goals in the last three games.
How does the Real Soeciedad arrive?
Real Sociedad is going through a bad patch after losing 2-0 at home to Roma in the first leg of the UEFA Europa League round of 16. In the local competition they have gone three games without a win and have only won one game out of the last six they have played in LaLiga Santander. They are currently in fourth place and are just one point behind Atlético Madrid, who are in third place.
How does Mallorca arrive?
Mallorca is coming from two consecutive defeats and has not won since last February 18, when they beat Villarreal 4-2. Right now they are in the middle of the LaLiga Santander table with 31 points, six points away from the European places and six points ahead of the relegation positions
Background
The balance of clashes between these two teams is balanced although with 29 victories in favor of Real Sociedad, 24 for Mallorca and 11 clashes ended in a draw. The last time these two teams met was in January 2023 in the round of 16 of the Copa del Rey, which was decided in favor of Real Sociedad thanks to Robert Navarro's goal;
Venue: The match will be played at the Visit Mallorca Estadi, a stadium that was built in 1999 and has a capacity for 23,142 spectators.
Preview of the match
Mallorca and Real Sociedad meet in the match corresponding to the 25th LaLiga Santander matchday.
