Manchester United vs Southampton LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League

What time is the match between Manchester United vs Southampton in Premier League?
This is the kick-off time for the match between Manchester United and Souhampton on March 12, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 9:00 AM
Bolivia: 9:00 AM
Brazil: 10:00 AM
Chile: 9:00 AM
Colombia: 8:00 AM
Ecuador: 8:00 AM
USA (ET): 9:00 AM
Spain: 15:00 PM
Mexico: 8:00 AM
Paraguay: 9:00 AM
Peru: 9:00 AM
Uruguay: 9:00 AM
Venezuela: 9:00 AM
England: 14: 00 AM
Australia : 23:00 AM
India: 18:30 AM
Watch out for this player at Southampton
The captain of Southampton, Ward Prowse, is taking gallons during this course and wants to be the promoter to take this team to the permanence. The 28-year-old midfielder has 8 goals and three assists this season, six of them in the Premier League. This player has not scored since February 18 against Chelsea where his goal was enough to give his team three points. A player who has been in Southampton's first team for ten years and who has never moved from this team since last 12/13 where he became part of the first team dynamic.
Watch out for this player at Manchester United
Marcus Rashford is the fourth top scorer in the Premier League with 14 goals and three assists. In addition, the England international has scored one goal in the FA Cup, six in the Carabao Cup, as well as five goals in the UEFA Europa League. The 25-year-old striker is fresh from scoring against Real Betis and has not scored in the Premier League since February 26 against Newcastle United.
How is Southampton coming along?
Southampton are coming off a win in their last game by the narrowest of margins against Leicester City. This team has lost five of the last seven teams they have played. In the Premier League standings they occupy the last position, that is to say they are the bottom, although they are only three points away from the relegation places;
How is Manchester United coming along?
Manchester United are coming off a 4-1 home win over Real Betis in the UEFA Europa League round of 16. Before Ten Hag's side prepare for the match at the Benito Villamarín where they will aim to secure their place in the quarter-finals of the European competition, they will take on a Southampton side eager to reclaim their place after losing 7-0 to Liverpool in the most recent Premier League match. That was their second defeat of this team in this 2023- Currently in the standings they are in third place with 49 points, 12 points behind Manchester City, who are second and Ten Hag's team with two games in hand and only one point ahead of Tottenham in fourth and seven ahead of Liverpool.
Background
Numerous clashes between these two English teams with a balance of clashes between these two teams is favorable to Manchester United who has won 65 times, 26 times Southampton has won while 34 duels have ended in a draw. The last time these two teams met was in August 2022 where the Red Devils won with a solitary goal by Bruno Fernandes. Southampton have not won at Old Trafford for seven years, on 23 January 2016.
Venue: The match will be played at Old Trafford, a stadium that was inaugurated in 1910 and has a capacity of 74310 spectators.
Preview of the match
Manchester United and Southampton will face each other in the match corresponding to the 27th round of the Premier League;
