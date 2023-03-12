West Ham vs Aston Villa LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League
Arte: VAVEL Brasil

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
5:00 AM2 hours ago

Where and how to watch West Ham vs Aston Villa on TV and in real time?

West Ham vs Aston Villa
Premier League Round 27

Date: 12 March 2023

Time: 11:00 (ET)

Venue: Olympic Stadium, London, England
Broadcast: Star+.

4:55 AM2 hours ago

When is the West Ham vs. Aston Villa match and how to watch it LIVE and in real time?

 

The match between West Ham and Aston Villa will start at 11am (EST), being played at the Olympic Stadium in London, England, in the 27th round of the Premier League. The match will be broadcast by STAR+ streaming service. You can check everything here on VAVEL Brazil.

4:50 AM2 hours ago

PROBABLE ASTON VILLA

Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Moreno; Luiz, McGinn; Bailey, Buendia, Ramsey; Watkins
4:45 AM2 hours ago

PROBABLE WEST HAM

Areola; Johnson, Aguerd, Ogbonna, Emerson; Soucek, Rice; Bowen, Paqueta, Benrahma; Ings
4:40 AM2 hours ago

TOP SCORERS:

Jarrod Bowen is the top scorer for West Ham United with 4 goals scored in 25 games played. For Aston Villa, Daniel William John Ings is the top scorer with 8 goals scored in the 23 matches he has played.

Speaking of goal passes, Mohamed Saïd Benrahma leads with 3 goal passes for the home team and Douglas Luiz has 5 goal passes for the away team in the current Premier League season.

4:35 AM2 hours ago

RETROSPECT:

In the last 23 meetings with West Ham United FC playing at home, West Ham United FC won 8 times, there were 11 draws and Aston Villa FC won 4 times. The goal difference is 27-22 in favor of West Ham United FC.

During the last 48 games, West Ham United FC has won 15 times, there have been 20 draws and Aston Villa FC has won 13 times. The goal difference is 55-52 in favor of West Ham United FC.

4:30 AM3 hours ago

ASTON VILLA:

Aston Villa achieved in the twenty-sixth round of the Premier League its second consecutive victory. After scoring 2-0 at Everton, who like West Ham are fighting against the threat of relegation, at Goodinson Park, they had Crystal Park as their victim. It counted on the opportunity of playing at Villa Park to score 1-0.

In the encounter, it made only one certain finish. However, the victory was achieved from Andersen's own goal in the 27th minute. Their task of keeping the lead was made easier when Doucoure was sent off in the 17th minute, leaving Crystal Palace, who had not managed a shot throughout the match, outnumbered.

Foto: Aston Villa
Foto: Aston Villa

 

4:25 AM3 hours ago

WEST HAM:

Even in a delicate situation in the Premier League, West Ham did not preserve its main players on Thursday, March 9, in the match of resumption of their campaign in the European Conference League. The London club, the only one to reach 100% success in the group stage of the tournament, at the top of the group B table, advanced directly to the last 16. They can thus calmly watch their rivals fight for survival in the round of 16.

In the first leg against AEK Larnaca, from Cyprus, took a big step towards winning a place in the quarterfinals. It scored 2-0. Antonio scored in the 36th and 47th minutes of the first half. He was assisted by Benrhama in the opening goal. In the second goal, Rice played the role of waiter. The return match at the Olympic Stadium is scheduled for next Thursday, March 16.

4:20 AM3 hours ago

TIME AND PLACE!

The match between West Ham and Aston Villa is in the 27th round of the Premier League.

Premier League Sunday will feature a duel between the league's two blue-green teams. The 'Claret & Blue' Londoners of West Ham host the Birminghamers of Aston Villa. Both are only in the second half of the table. The Hammers, in fact, are looking to get out of the relegation zone.

Separated by 11 points in the standings, the teams have different goals for the season. The Hammers are in the relegation zone, while their rivals are in the middle of the table.

Aston Villa are overwhelming favorites, despite being away from home. The match between West Ham and Aston Villa takes place at 9 am ET, at the Olympic Stadium, in London, England.

4:15 AM3 hours ago

Welcome and welcome to the West Ham vs Aston Villa live score

Hello, soccer lover! Now it's time for a decisive match between two teams from England: on one side West Ham, and that lives a terrible phase in the English Championship, being the current 18th place of the tournament. The Hammers are first in the relegation zone, but have one point less than Bournemouth (23 against 24), which is the first team out of the Z-3. On the other hand, Aston Villa is in the opposite situation, being 11th and still dreaming about the possibility of getting a spot in the Europa League next season. Both teams face each other in the 27th round of the 2022/23 Premier League. The match between the 11th and 18th places in the English Premier League takes place at the Olympic Stadium, in London, England, at 11am (Brasília). Follow everything about the duel between the Englishmen here, in real time on VAVEL Brazil.
VAVEL Logo