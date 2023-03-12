West Ham vs Aston Villa LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch West Ham vs Aston Villa on TV and in real time?
The match between West Ham and Aston Villa will start at 11am (EST), being played at the Olympic Stadium in London, England, in the 27th round of the Premier League. The match will be broadcast by STAR+ streaming service. You can check everything here on VAVEL Brazil.
Speaking of goal passes, Mohamed Saïd Benrahma leads with 3 goal passes for the home team and Douglas Luiz has 5 goal passes for the away team in the current Premier League season.
During the last 48 games, West Ham United FC has won 15 times, there have been 20 draws and Aston Villa FC has won 13 times. The goal difference is 55-52 in favor of West Ham United FC.
In the encounter, it made only one certain finish. However, the victory was achieved from Andersen's own goal in the 27th minute. Their task of keeping the lead was made easier when Doucoure was sent off in the 17th minute, leaving Crystal Palace, who had not managed a shot throughout the match, outnumbered.
In the first leg against AEK Larnaca, from Cyprus, took a big step towards winning a place in the quarterfinals. It scored 2-0. Antonio scored in the 36th and 47th minutes of the first half. He was assisted by Benrhama in the opening goal. In the second goal, Rice played the role of waiter. The return match at the Olympic Stadium is scheduled for next Thursday, March 16.
Premier League Sunday will feature a duel between the league's two blue-green teams. The 'Claret & Blue' Londoners of West Ham host the Birminghamers of Aston Villa. Both are only in the second half of the table. The Hammers, in fact, are looking to get out of the relegation zone.
Separated by 11 points in the standings, the teams have different goals for the season. The Hammers are in the relegation zone, while their rivals are in the middle of the table.
Aston Villa are overwhelming favorites, despite being away from home. The match between West Ham and Aston Villa takes place at 9 am ET, at the Olympic Stadium, in London, England.
Date: 12 March 2023
Time: 11:00 (ET)
Venue: Olympic Stadium, London, England
Broadcast: Star+.