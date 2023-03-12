Sporting Kansas City vs LA Galaxy LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch MLS 2023
What time is Sporting Kansas City vs LA Galaxy match for MLS 2023?

This is the start time of the game Sporting Kansas City vs LA Galaxy of March 14th in several countries:

Argentina: 10:30 PM On Apple TV

Bolivia: 9:30 PM On Apple TV

Brazil: 10:30 PM On Apple TV

Chile: 10:30 PM On Apple TV

Costa Rica: 7:30 PM On Apple TV

Colombia: 8:30 PM On Apple TV

Ecuador: 8:30 PM On Apple TV

United States (ET): 8:30 PM On Apple TV

Spain: 2:30 AM On Apple TV

Mexico: 7:30 PM On Apple TV

Paraguay: 10:30 PM On Apple TV

Peru: 8:30 PM On Apple TV

Uruguay: 10:30 PM On Apple TV

Last games Sporting Kansas City vs LA Galaxy

The Kansas City team has dominated the last five matches with a record of three wins, one draw and one loss, which has not happened in four years.

Los Angeles Galaxy 2-2 Sporting Kansas City, season 2022

Sporting Kansas City 4-2 Los Angeles Galaxy, season 2022

Sporting Kansas City 2-0 Los Angeles Galaxy, 2021 season

Los Angeles Galaxy 0-2 Sporting Kansas City, season 2021

Los Angeles Galaxy 7-2 Sporting Kansas City, season 2019

Key Player LA Galaxy

In the absence of Chicharito, who will be out for a few more weeks due to injury, Dejan Joveljic, who already scored in last Saturday's defeat, will have to supply him with balls to give him options in front of the opponent's goal.
Key player Sporting Kansas City

Graham Zusi is an old acquaintance of the Mexican fans and is now playing with Sporting, being an element of balance in the midfield with good ball recovery, but he is also important in the offensive generation and knows how to step on the back line.
Last lineup LA Galaxy

1 Jonathan Bond, 17 Chris Mavinga, 22 Martín Cáceres, 44 Raheem Edwards, 18 Kelvin Leerdam, 8 Marky Delgado, 5 Gastón Brugman, 6 Ricard Puig, 20 Memo Rodriguez, 7 Efrain Álvarez, 9 Dejan Joveljic.
Last lineup Sporting Kansas City

1 John Pulskamp, 3 Andreu Fontàs, 4 Robert Voloder, 2 Ben Sweat, 8 Graham Zusi, 54 Rémi Walter, 15 Roger Espinoza, 20 Dániel Sallói, 77 Marinos Tzionis, 26 Erik Thommy, 23 William Agada.
LA Galaxy: Getting their first win

The LA Galaxy were unable to play their first match due to weather conditions, but last week they did not have a good performance when they lost 3-1 at home to FC Dallas, so they will try to do well again away from home.
Sporting Kansas City: making home advantage count

After two consecutive visits where they only managed to rescue a point, Sporting Kansas City returns home to make their debut and, in the process, seek their first win of the season so that they can gain confidence.
The Kick-off

The Sporting Kansas City vs LA Galaxy match will be played at the Sporting Park Stadium, in Kansas City, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 20:30 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the MLS 2023: Sporting Kansas City vs LA Galaxy!

My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL US.
