Sporting Kansas City vs LA Galaxy LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch MLS 2023

What time is Sporting Kansas City vs LA Galaxy match for MLS 2023?
This is the start time of the game Sporting Kansas City vs LA Galaxy of March 14th in several countries:
Argentina: 10:30 PM On Apple TV
Bolivia: 9:30 PM On Apple TV
Brazil: 10:30 PM On Apple TV
Chile: 10:30 PM On Apple TV
Costa Rica: 7:30 PM On Apple TV
Colombia: 8:30 PM On Apple TV
Ecuador: 8:30 PM On Apple TV
United States (ET): 8:30 PM On Apple TV
Spain: 2:30 AM On Apple TV
Mexico: 7:30 PM On Apple TV
Paraguay: 10:30 PM On Apple TV
Peru: 8:30 PM On Apple TV
Uruguay: 10:30 PM On Apple TV
Last games Sporting Kansas City vs LA Galaxy
The Kansas City team has dominated the last five matches with a record of three wins, one draw and one loss, which has not happened in four years.
Los Angeles Galaxy 2-2 Sporting Kansas City, season 2022
Sporting Kansas City 4-2 Los Angeles Galaxy, season 2022
Sporting Kansas City 2-0 Los Angeles Galaxy, 2021 season
Los Angeles Galaxy 0-2 Sporting Kansas City, season 2021
Los Angeles Galaxy 7-2 Sporting Kansas City, season 2019
Key Player LA Galaxy
In the absence of Chicharito, who will be out for a few more weeks due to injury, Dejan Joveljic, who already scored in last Saturday's defeat, will have to supply him with balls to give him options in front of the opponent's goal.
Key player Sporting Kansas City
Graham Zusi is an old acquaintance of the Mexican fans and is now playing with Sporting, being an element of balance in the midfield with good ball recovery, but he is also important in the offensive generation and knows how to step on the back line.
Last lineup LA Galaxy
1 Jonathan Bond, 17 Chris Mavinga, 22 Martín Cáceres, 44 Raheem Edwards, 18 Kelvin Leerdam, 8 Marky Delgado, 5 Gastón Brugman, 6 Ricard Puig, 20 Memo Rodriguez, 7 Efrain Álvarez, 9 Dejan Joveljic.
Last lineup Sporting Kansas City
1 John Pulskamp, 3 Andreu Fontàs, 4 Robert Voloder, 2 Ben Sweat, 8 Graham Zusi, 54 Rémi Walter, 15 Roger Espinoza, 20 Dániel Sallói, 77 Marinos Tzionis, 26 Erik Thommy, 23 William Agada.
LA Galaxy: Getting their first win
The LA Galaxy were unable to play their first match due to weather conditions, but last week they did not have a good performance when they lost 3-1 at home to FC Dallas, so they will try to do well again away from home.
Sporting Kansas City: making home advantage count
After two consecutive visits where they only managed to rescue a point, Sporting Kansas City returns home to make their debut and, in the process, seek their first win of the season so that they can gain confidence.
The Kick-off
The Sporting Kansas City vs LA Galaxy match will be played at the Sporting Park Stadium, in Kansas City, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 20:30 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the MLS 2023: Sporting Kansas City vs LA Galaxy!
My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL US.