CF Montreal suffer 3rd straight loss in Nashville

On a rainy night in Nashville at Geodis Park CF Montreal was beaten once again for a third straight loss. Jacob Shaffelburg and Taylor Washington scored for the home team.

First half

The visitors got the first chance in the 12th minute as Mathieu Choiniere got a chance at goal but it wasn't on target and a first save for Nashville goalkeeper Joe Willis.

25 minutes later Nashville opened the scoring as Jacob Shaffelburg got a great ball from Hany Mukhtar who made his return from injury and beat Jonathan Sirois with a powerful shot.

Second half

Nashville continued to attack in the second half as CF Montreal dominated in possession and passes but couldn't find any offense and finished the game with zero shots on target.

Teal Bunbury had a chance in the 64th minute when he made a cross into the box but it went right into the hands of Sirois. Five minutes later Bunbury was at it again forcing a turnover and found himself on a breakaway but his shot sailed wide.

In the 75th minute, Nashville earned another corner and off the set piece Sirois once again was able to make the key save to keep it a one-goal game.

Taylor Washington sealed the win for Nashville in the 89th minute as he deflected a ball in mid-air past Sirois.

After the game head coach Hernan Losada was asked about the fact that his team dominated in possesion and passes but wasn't able to find the back of the net.

" I really dont care about possesion", Losada said. " In a lot of games you can have 30-40% possesion like Nashville did tonight and be very effiecent and it's something we need to work on and I like to have posseison with purpose and today we didn't create enough".

CF Montreal will play their home opener next week at the Olympic Stadium on March 18th against the Philadelphia Union still looking for their first goal and their first win of the season.