Banfield vs Boca Juniors LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Argentine Professional League 2023

Tune in here Banfield vs Boca Juniors Live Score in Argentine Professional League 2023
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Banfield vs Boca Juniors match for the Argentine Professional League 2023 on VAVEL US.
What time is Banfield vs Boca Juniors match for Argentine Professional League 2023?
This is the start time of the game Banfield vs Boca Juniors of March 15th in several countries:
Argentina: 9:30 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Bolivia: 8:30 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Brazil: 9:30 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Chile: 9:30 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Costa Rica: 7:30 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Colombia: 7:30 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Ecuador: 7:30 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
United States (ET): 8:30 PM on ViX
Spain: 1:30 AM to be confirmed
Mexico: 6:30 PM on Star Plus
Paraguay: 9:30 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Peru: 7:30 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Uruguay: 9:30 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Last games Banfield vs Boca Juniors
Boca Juniors have slightly dominated the series with two wins to two draws and one loss, and have failed to win on their two most recent visits.
Boca Juniors 0-3 Banfield, season 2022
Banfield 1-1 Boca Juniors, season 2021
Banfield 1-1 Boca Juniors, Copa season 2021
Banfield 0-1 Boca Juniors, 2019 season
Boca Juniors 2-0 Banfield, 2022 season
Key Player Boca Juniors
His return to Argentine soccer has been with the right foot, because he has had some very outstanding performances that have been directly reflected in obtaining points for the Xeneize team, so Sergio Romero will be the player to watch for this Sunday's match.
Key player Banfield
Although they have not been able to win in the championship, they are one of the best defenses by allowing only 6 goals and that is largely due to the performances of Facundo Cambeses, who will have to remain sharp under the three posts for this game, as he is expected to have a lot of work to do against the champion.
Last lineup Boca Juniors
1 Sergio Romero, 4 Jorge Figal, 25 Bruno Valdez, 18 Frank Fabra, 17 Luis Advíncula, 5 Alan Varela, 10 Óscar Romero, 8 Guillermo Fernández, 9 Darío Benedetto, 22 Sebastián Villa, 41 Luca Langoni.
Last lineup Banfield
21 Facundo Cambeses, 22 Emanuel Olivera, 6 Alejandro Maciel, 33Emanuel Insúa, 4 Matías Romero, 16 Alejandro Cabrera, 5 Eric Remedi, 17 Juan Bizans, 10 Brahian Alemán, 9 Andrés Chávez, 7 Sebastián Sosa.
Boca Juniors: stalking the top places
The start of the championship has been extremely close, so any point made or not made can make the difference at the end of the season and that's what Boca Juniors will be looking for, to keep collecting points and take advantage of visiting a team that has not won and has not looked good in the competition.
Banfield: to get out of the bottom of the table
Banfield has had a decent start to forget where they have not been able to win and have recorded three draws and three defeats with only two goals scored and, against the current champion, they will try to get back on track to give joy to their fans.
The Kick-off
The Banfield vs Boca Juniors match will be played at the Francisco Sola Stadium, in Banfield, Argentina. The kick-off is scheduled at 20:30 pm ET.
