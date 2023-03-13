Pachuca vs Monterrey LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX 2023
Tune in here Pachuca vs Monterrey Live Score in Liga MX 2023

What time is Pachuca vs Monterrey match for Liga MX 2023?

This is the start time of the game Pachuca vs Monterrey of March 15th in several countries:

Argentina: 10:05 PM on Claro Sports

Bolivia: 9:05 PM on Claro Sports

Brazil: 10:05 PM on Claro Sports

Chile: 10:05 PM on Claro Sports

Costa Rica: 8:05 PM on Claro Sports

Colombia: 8:05 PM on Claro Sports

Ecuador: 8:05 PM on Claro Sports

United States (ET): 9:05 PM on TUDN

Spain: 2:05 AM on Claro Sports

Mexico: 7:05 PM on Fox Sports, Fox Sports Premium, Marca Claro and Claro Sports

Paraguay: 10:05 PM on Claro Sports

Peru: 8:05 PM on Claro Sports

Uruguay: 10:05 PM on Claro Sports

Last games Pachuca vs Monterrey

Although the series is evenly balanced in the last five games at the Estadio Hidalgo with two wins each side and a draw, Los Tuzos have won the most recent two meetings.

Pachuca 5-2 Monterrey, Semifinal Ida Apertura 2022

Pachuca 3-0 Monterrey, Clausura 2022

Pachuca 1-1 Monterrey, Apertura 2020

Pachuca 2-3 Monterrey, Apertura 2019

Pachuca 0-1 Monterrey, Apertura 2018

Key Player Monterrey

After a complicated period with injuries and a lack of play, Rogelio Funes Mori is back and has started the season with a bang, being the team's top scorer and being an important part of the team's very good run in the Clausura 2023.
Key player Pachuca

The Chofis López is having his best season in Liga MX and yet he was not called up to the Mexican National Team, however, every game he continues to show his talent as he did last Saturday when he scored one of the goals to beat América at the Azteca Stadium.
Last lineup Monterrey

1 Esteban Andrada, 20 Sebastián Vegas, 4 Víctor Guzmán, 17 Jesús Gallardo, 33 Stefan Medina, 9 Germán Berterame, 27 Luis Romo, 16 Celso Ortiz, 7 Rogelio Funes Mori, 21 Alfonso González, 29 Rodrigo Aguirre.
Last lineup Pachuca

5 Óscar Ustari, 23 Óscar Murillo, 22 Gustavo Cabral, 12 Mauricio Isais, 2 Kevin Álvarez, 24 Luis Chávez, 10 Érick Sánchez, 11 Avilés Hurtado, 28 Jesús Hernández, 9 Roberto de la Rosa, 16 Javier López.
Deserves to be in the Mexican National Team

Guillermo Almada at the end of the game against América said he did not understand why Chofis was not called up to the National Team if he was being one of the most outstanding players in Liga MX.

"I don't want to generate controversy, Diego is making his first call-up, but to be frank I was a little surprised not to see him, Chofis is showing a good level, he is playing well and scoring goals, he had a little ankle problem that has not allowed him to get his best rhythm, he will surely be a very important player, not only him, there are others, I talked to him, I told him that if there is something that did not convince the coach to try to improve it, if he maintains his level he will have options to be called up in the future", he said.

Monterrey: offensive solidity

The Rayados de Monterrey have not won only two games in the championship and that is due to the great solidity they have shown defensively by conceding very few goals, but also offensively where all their players have scored goals or provided assists, as in the cases of Funes Mori, Arturo González, Germán Berterame and Rodrigo Aguirre.
Pachuca: maintaining consistency

One of the problems that champion Pachuca has had is the lack of regularity in some games, because just as they can beat América 3-0 as visitors to take away their unbeaten record, they lose against one of the teams that were in the last places, such as Xolos de Tijuana, so the Tuzos will have to continue in a big way now against the leader; it is worth remembering that some changes are expected after the midweek game in the Concachampions against Motagua.
The Kick-off

The Pachuca vs Monterrey match will be played at the Hidalgo Stadium, in Pachuca, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 19:00 pm ET.
