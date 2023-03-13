Pachuca vs Monterrey LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Pachuca vs Monterrey Live Score in Liga MX 2023
What time is Pachuca vs Monterrey match for Liga MX 2023?
Argentina: 10:05 PM on Claro Sports
Bolivia: 9:05 PM on Claro Sports
Brazil: 10:05 PM on Claro Sports
Chile: 10:05 PM on Claro Sports
Costa Rica: 8:05 PM on Claro Sports
Colombia: 8:05 PM on Claro Sports
Ecuador: 8:05 PM on Claro Sports
United States (ET): 9:05 PM on TUDN
Spain: 2:05 AM on Claro Sports
Mexico: 7:05 PM on Fox Sports, Fox Sports Premium, Marca Claro and Claro Sports
Paraguay: 10:05 PM on Claro Sports
Peru: 8:05 PM on Claro Sports
Uruguay: 10:05 PM on Claro Sports
Last games Pachuca vs Monterrey
Pachuca 5-2 Monterrey, Semifinal Ida Apertura 2022
Pachuca 3-0 Monterrey, Clausura 2022
Pachuca 1-1 Monterrey, Apertura 2020
Pachuca 2-3 Monterrey, Apertura 2019
Pachuca 0-1 Monterrey, Apertura 2018
Key Player Monterrey
Key player Pachuca
Last lineup Monterrey
Last lineup Pachuca
Deserves to be in the Mexican National Team
"I don't want to generate controversy, Diego is making his first call-up, but to be frank I was a little surprised not to see him, Chofis is showing a good level, he is playing well and scoring goals, he had a little ankle problem that has not allowed him to get his best rhythm, he will surely be a very important player, not only him, there are others, I talked to him, I told him that if there is something that did not convince the coach to try to improve it, if he maintains his level he will have options to be called up in the future", he said.