Juarez vs Necaxa LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX 2023

Tune in here Juarez vs Necaxa Live Score in Liga MX 2023
Juarez vs Necaxa match for the Liga MX 2023
What time is Juarez vs Necaxa match for Liga MX 2023?
This is the start time of the game Juarez vs Necaxa of March 12th in several countries:
Argentina: 12:05 AM to be confirmed
Bolivia: 11:05 PM to be confirmed
Brazil: 12:05 AM to be confirmed
Chile: 12:05 PM to be confirmed
Costa Rica: 9:05 PM to be confirmed
Colombia: 10:05 PM to be confirmed
Ecuador: 10:05 PM to be confirmed
United States (ET): 11:05 PM on FOX Deportes
Spain: 4:05 AM to be confirmed
Mexico: 9:05 PM on Fox Sports Premium
Paraguay: 12:05 AM to be confirmed
Peru: 10:05 PM to be confirmed
Uruguay: 12:05 AM to be confirmed
Last games Juarez vs Necaxa
Since 2019 and in the most recent six games, the team that plays at home has managed to win, so there is a balanced balance with three victories per side in their territory and the Bravos will try to maintain that momentum this Sunday.
Necaxa 1-0 FC Juarez, Apertura 2022
FC Juarez 2-1 Necaxa, Clausura 2022
Necaxa 1-0 FC Juarez, Apertura 2021
Necaxa 1-0 FC Juarez, Clausura 2021
FC Juarez 1-0 Necaxa, Apertura 2020
Key Player Necaxa
The Argentine Damián Batallini already appeared as a starter and with a goal a couple of weeks ago against Querétaro Gallos. With San Luis he made a difference on many occasions and against a quality opponent, it is expected that he can be the man who can provide the unbalance in the final zone to think of a good result playing in the Border.
Key player Juarez
The border team will have to better exploit the aerial play of Tomas Molina, who has good technique but his main weapon is with his head and fixed tactical plays could be the unbalancing factor for this match.
Last lineup Necaxa
22 Hugo González, 2 José Van Rankin, 14 Fabricio Formiliano, 16 José Esquivel, 3 Agustín Oliveros, 4 Alexis Peña, 8 Fernando Madrigal González, 7 Édgar Méndez, 10 Damián Batallini, 21 Maximiliano Silvera, 30 Ricardo Monreal.
Last lineup Juarez
1 Alfredo Talavera, 3 Carlos Salcedo, 4 Alejandro Arribas, 15 Maximiliano Olivera, 28 Luis Rodríguez, 6 Javier Salas, 29 Jesús Dueñas, 23 Jordan Sierra, 17 Alan Medina, 19 Gabriel Fernandez, 7 Tomás Molina.
Necaxa: winning away from home
The Rayos del Necaxa occupy the last positions in the championship with only 8 points and all of those points have come at home, so they are on a mission to rescue at least a draw away from the Estadio Victoria to try to get closer to the reclassification zone and be able to celebrate in a better way the year in which they are celebrating their centenary.
FC Juarez: regain confidence
Despite the fact that the Bravos of Ciudad Juarez have improved, the team has not been able to win and in a double game as visitors they could not get a single point, so they need to win to calm Hernán Cristante's criticisms, who has been upset by the attitude shown by the team.
The Kick-off
The Juarez vs Necaxa match will be played at the Olimpico Benito Juarez Stadium, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 23:05 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the Liga MX 2023: Juarez vs Necaxa!
My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL US.