Guatemala vs Panama LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch International Friendly Match

Tune in here Guatemala vs Panama in International Friendly
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Guatemala vs Panama match in the International Friendly.
What time is Guatemala vs Panama match for International Friendly?
This is the start time of the game Guatemala vs Panama of March 12th, in several countries:
Mexico: 18:00 hours CDMX
Argentina: 20:00 hours
Chile: 8:00 p.m.
Colombia: 18:00 hours
Peru: 18:00 hours
USA: 8:00 p.m. ET
Ecuador: 8:00 p.m. ET
Uruguay: 20:00 hours
Paraguay: 19:00 hours
Spain: 02:00 hours
Where and how Guatemala vs Panama and live
The match will not be broadcast on television.
If you want to watch Guatemala vs Panama on streaming, it will be tuned in by Tigo Sports in certain countries.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Antecedents
This will be the 33rd meeting between the two teams, so they will want to start with all their might and get ahead in the competition, with 13 wins for Panama, 8 draws and 11 victories for Guatemala.
Last 5 encounters
In the last 5 duels between the two teams, the dominance has been very balanced, with 2 wins for Panama, 1 for Guatemala and 2 draws for both clubs, leaving the scales very uneven.
Guatemala 0-2 Panama, 4 Mar, 2020, Non-FIFA Friendly
Panama 0-0 Guatemala, 10 Aug, 2016, International Friendlies
Guatemala 0-1 Panama, 1 Jun, 2008, International Friendlies
Guatemala 2-1 Panama, 17 Aug, 2005, CONCACAF Qualifiers
Panama 0-0 Guatemala, 9 Feb, 2005, CONCACAF Qualifiers
How is Guatemala doing?
The locals in their last 5 games have had a very good performance, as they have had several defeats in the last games, their best result was the 3-1 against Nicaragua, having a streak of 2 wins, 0 draws and 3 defeats, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Guatemala 3-1 Nicaragua, 19 Nov, 2022, International friendlies
Qatar 2-0 Guatemala, 23 Oct, 2022, International friendlies
Honduras 2-1 Guatemala, 27 Sep, 2022, International Friendlies
Colombia 4-1 Guatemala, 24 Sep, 2022, International Friendlies
Guatemala 2-0 Dominican Republic, 13 Jun, 2022, CONCACAF Nations League
How is Panama doing?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a very good performance, as they have had several draws in the last matches, their best result was the 2-0 against Bahrain, having a streak of 1 win, 3 draws and 1 loss, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Cameroon 1-1 Panama, 18 Nov, 2022, International friendlies
Venezuela 2-2 Panama, 15 Nov, 2022, International Friendlies
Panama 1-1 Saudi Arabia, 10 Nov, 2022, International Friendlies
Qatar 2-1 Panama, 5 Nov, 2022, International Friendlies
Bahrain 0-2 Panama, 27 Sep, 2022, International Friendlies
