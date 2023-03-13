Guatemala vs Panama LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch International Friendly Match
3:00 PM2 hours ago

Tune in here Guatemala vs Panama in International Friendly

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Guatemala vs Panama match in the International Friendly.
2:55 PM2 hours ago

What time is Guatemala vs Panama match for International Friendly?

This is the start time of the game Guatemala vs Panama of March 12th, in several countries:
Mexico: 18:00 hours CDMX
Argentina: 20:00 hours
Chile: 8:00 p.m.
Colombia: 18:00 hours
Peru: 18:00 hours
USA: 8:00 p.m. ET
Ecuador: 8:00 p.m. ET
Uruguay: 20:00 hours
Paraguay: 19:00 hours
Spain: 02:00 hours
2:50 PM2 hours ago

Where and how Guatemala vs Panama and live

The match will not be broadcast on television.
If you want to watch Guatemala vs Panama on streaming, it will be tuned in by Tigo Sports in certain countries.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
2:45 PM2 hours ago

Antecedents

This will be the 33rd meeting between the two teams, so they will want to start with all their might and get ahead in the competition, with 13 wins for Panama, 8 draws and 11 victories for Guatemala.
2:40 PM2 hours ago

Last 5 encounters

In the last 5 duels between the two teams, the dominance has been very balanced, with 2 wins for Panama, 1 for Guatemala and 2 draws for both clubs, leaving the scales very uneven.
Guatemala 0-2 Panama, 4 Mar, 2020, Non-FIFA Friendly
Panama 0-0 Guatemala, 10 Aug, 2016, International Friendlies
Guatemala 0-1 Panama, 1 Jun, 2008, International Friendlies
Guatemala 2-1 Panama, 17 Aug, 2005, CONCACAF Qualifiers
Panama 0-0 Guatemala, 9 Feb, 2005, CONCACAF Qualifiers
2:35 PM2 hours ago

How is Guatemala doing?

The locals in their last 5 games have had a very good performance, as they have had several defeats in the last games, their best result was the 3-1 against Nicaragua, having a streak of 2 wins, 0 draws and 3 defeats, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Guatemala 3-1 Nicaragua, 19 Nov, 2022, International friendlies
Qatar 2-0 Guatemala, 23 Oct, 2022, International friendlies
Honduras 2-1 Guatemala, 27 Sep, 2022, International Friendlies
Colombia 4-1 Guatemala, 24 Sep, 2022, International Friendlies
Guatemala 2-0 Dominican Republic, 13 Jun, 2022, CONCACAF Nations League
2:30 PM2 hours ago

How is Panama doing?

The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a very good performance, as they have had several draws in the last matches, their best result was the 2-0 against Bahrain, having a streak of 1 win, 3 draws and 1 loss, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Cameroon 1-1 Panama, 18 Nov, 2022, International friendlies
Venezuela 2-2 Panama, 15 Nov, 2022, International Friendlies
Panama 1-1 Saudi Arabia, 10 Nov, 2022, International Friendlies
Qatar 2-1 Panama, 5 Nov, 2022, International Friendlies
Bahrain 0-2 Panama, 27 Sep, 2022, International Friendlies
2:25 PM2 hours ago

Welcome

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to Guatemala vs Panama, a friendly match. The match will take place at PayPal Park, at 8:00 pm.
