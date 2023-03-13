Santos vs Tijuana LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is Santos vs Tijuana, matchday 11 of the Clausura 2023 Liga MX?
This is the kickoff time for the Santos vs Tijuana match on March 12, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 21:00 hours
Bolivia: 21:00 hours
Brazil: 21:00 hours
Chile: 21:00 hours
Colombia: 19:00 hours
Ecuador: 7:00 p.m.
Spain: 00:00 hours
United States: 19:00 hours PT and 21:00 hours ET
Mexico: 7:00 p.m.
Paraguay: 21:00 hours
Peru: 21:00 hours
Uruguay: 21:00 hours
Venezuela: 20:00 hours
Japan: 8:00 p.m.
India: 7:00 p.m.
Nigeria: 7:00 p.m.
South Africa: 7:00 p.m.
Australia: 21:00 hours
United Kingdom ET: 8:00 p.m.
Xolos Statements
Miguel Herrera spoke prior to this match: "They come with the urgency to win because they are at home, winning puts us ahead of them, historically that stadium is complicated for all teams, it's not easy to get victories and we will go for it". "If we win it, it will mark us in the closing of the tournament, we have a tight schedule coming up with teams at the top of the table." "Well, very blessed and very happy to be able to be there in these facilities and to be able to put on that shield, it is the dream and we lived it very well, we greeted each other and got to know each other, also try to understand what the prof Diego intends and be ready for these two matches that are coming". "On an individual level, I have been playing goalkeeper since I was 5 years old and since that day I have dreamed of being with the national team, and at the end of the day, I have prepared myself to be there and I will continue to do so, because the important thing is not to get there but to know how to stay there".
How will Xolos arrive?
Xolos arrives to this match after a one-goal draw against Atlas, the team will be looking to make it three out of three and continue advancing in a positive way.
How will Santos arrive?
Santos arrives to this match after a surprising defeat against Chivas by two goals to zero, the team coached by Fentanes will be looking to redeem their path and get three points in this match.
The match will be played at the TSM Stadium.
The Santos vs Tijuana match will be played at the Juventus Stadium, located in Torreón, Coahuila. The stadium has a capacity of 40,000 people.
Welcome to the live broadcast of Santos vs Tijuana, matchday 11 of the Clausura 2023 Liga MX. The match will take place at the TSM Stadium at 19:00.