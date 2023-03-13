Milan vs Salernitana LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Serie A

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Stay tuned to follow the Milan vs Salernitana game
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Milacute;n vs Salernitana live, as well as the latest information coming out of the Giuseppe Meazza. Stay up to date on the match with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
How to watch AC Milan vs Salernitana in Serie A?
If you want to watch the match Milán vs Salernitana live it can be followed on television through Paromount +
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.
What time is the Milan vs Salernitana match in Serie A?
This is the start time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 3:45 PM
Bolivia: 2:45 PM
Brazil: 3:45 PM
Chile: 2:45 PM
Colombia: 1:45 PM
Ecuador: 1:45 PM
USA (ET): 2:45 PM
Spain: 8:45 PM
Mexico: 1:45 PM
Paraguay: 2:45 PM
Perú: 1:45 PM
Uruguay: 3:45 PM
Australia: 5:45 PM
Argentina: 3:45 PM
Bolivia: 2:45 PM
Brazil: 3:45 PM
Chile: 2:45 PM
Colombia: 1:45 PM
Ecuador: 1:45 PM
USA (ET): 2:45 PM
Spain: 8:45 PM
Mexico: 1:45 PM
Paraguay: 2:45 PM
Perú: 1:45 PM
Uruguay: 3:45 PM
Australia: 5:45 PM
Statement by Paulo Sousa (Salernitana coach)
"Tomorrow we will need everyone because we are facing a team with great champions. Milan has great quality, presses hard and is used to high tempo. We will need a short team, able to read the spaces well, careful in preventive coverage and with a correct interpretation of the moments of the match. We have to be good at taking advantage of the spaces to make it difficult for our opponents. We need all the quality we have, I firmly believe we can compete against strong teams to achieve important results. This week I saw a very mentalized team, even those who are playing less are showing important values to put themselves at the service of the group".
Statement by Pioli (Milan coach)
"The team is doing well physically, mentally and also tactically. We can still improve a lot and performances like the one in London help us grow. We worked with the right mentality, staying compact and united even when the results were not good." It's not satisfactory to understand what wasn't working. Tomorrow the best Milan possible will have to take the field because it is an important match. As a team we must and can improve in our choices."
Watch out for this player at Salernitana
Boulaye Dia is the ninth top scorer in Serie A with eight goals and four assists. The 26-year-old Senegal player, on loan from Villarreal, has not started since February 13 and has not scored since January 27 against Lecce, leading his team to victory;
Watch out for this player at AC Milan
Rafael Leao is the most outstanding player of AC Milan, with six goals and six assists in Serie A. In addition, the 23-year-old has one goal and two assists in the UEFA Champions League. The Portugal international striker has not scored since January 14, when he scored against Lecce in a match in which Milano were held to a draw.
How does Salernitana arrive?
Salernitana are coming from a goalless draw against Sampdoria in their most recent encounter. They have only one win in their last five matches. They have only two wins in domestic competition this 2023. They are currently sixteenth in Serie A with 25 points, just six points clear of the relegation places.
How is AC Milan coming along?
Milá n comes from a goalless draw against Tottenham in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League round of 16, but it was enough to get through to the quarterfinals thanks to the win in England by the minimum. On Friday they will know their opponent in the next round. While in Serie A they lost their last match against Fiorentina by 2-1. The current champions of the Italian league are in fourth position with 47 points, that is to say in UEFA Champions League positions, although Roma, in fifth place, has the same number of points. They are just behind Inter, who are second;
Background
A total of seven times these two teams have faced each other with a favorable balance for AC Milan that has won five times, once Salernitana has won, while the remaining matches ended in a draw. The last time they met was in January 20223 where Milan won 1-2 in the match of the 16th matchday of Serie A. The only victory of Salernitana in this duel was in June 1948 when they won 4-3.
Venue: The match will be played at the Giuseppe Meazza stadium inaugurated in 1926 with a capacity of 75817 spectators.
Preview of the match
AC Milán and Salernitana will be in charge of closing the 26th matchday in Serie A
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of the Milan vs Salernitana match in Serie A
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrión for this match. We will offer you the analysis prior to the match and news here; from VAVEL.