Girona vs Atletico de Madrid: Live Stream, How to Watch and Score Updates in LaLiga
Image: Atleti

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
11:00 AMan hour ago

Tune in here Girona vs Atletico de Madrid Live Score

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Girona vs Atleti match.
10:55 AMan hour ago

How to watch Girona vs Atletico de Madrid Live in TV and Stream

If you want to watch the game Girona vs Atleti live on TV, your options is: ESPN Deports.

If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and ESPN+ app.

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

10:50 AMan hour ago

What time is Girona vs Atletico de Madrid match for LaLiga?

This is the start time of the game Girona vs Atletico de Madrid of 13th March 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 5PM in Star+, ESPN Argentina
Bolivia: 4PM in Star+, ESPN
Brazil: 5PM in Star+, ESPN4
Chile: 4PM in Star+, ESPN Chile
Colombia: 3PM in Star+, ESPN
Ecuador: 3PM in Star+, ESPN
USA (ET): 4PM in ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
Spain: 8PM in DAZN, DAZN LaLiga
Mexico: 3PM in Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere
Paraguay: 5PM in Star+, ESPN
Peru: 3PM in Star+, ESPN
Uruguay: 18:00 PM in Star+, ESPN
Venezuela: 4PM in Star+, ESPN

10:45 AM2 hours ago

Referee

Mario Melero López will be the referee for the match, with Martínez Serrato and Becerril Gómez as assistants, and González González in charge of VAR.
10:40 AM2 hours ago

Probable Atleti

The probable Atlético team for the match is: Oblak, Llorente, Savic, Giménez, Hermoso and Carrasco; Koke, Witsel and Griezmann; Memphis and Morata. And before breaking Luis Aragonés' record in charge of Atlético, Simeone dedicated a letter to the Atleti legend: "Dear and eternal Luis: You know I'm not very much of these things, of showing in pubilco sensations of this kind, but today I want to do it. I want to do it to tell you that I start this letter almost with tears in my eyes and an enormous feeling of emotion, but above all of respect. I find it very hard to believe that tomorrow I will surpass the number of games, 612, that we have shared today while leading our beloved Atleti. It is a day that, I assure you, I will never forget. Just as I will never forget that other day when, talking during our time together in Sevilla, you as a coach and I as a player, I told you that I wanted to sign with Atletico de Madrid. Your answer was quick: "And what are you waiting for to go? Almost 29 years have passed, Luis, but already then I could feel that love and passion that I had for this club and that, thanks to people like you, so many of us inherited afterwards. Tomorrow I will sit again on that bench from where you gave us so many joys and that today it is up to me to occupy. I think about it and it seems unreal, but I tell you with pride that I feel privileged to be able to follow your path, our path. I wanted to tell you that during all these years I have only tried to do my best. You know me and you know that my responsibility and commitment have been the greatest in my life. And that I do and will continue to do with the greatest hope and the greatest respect for this club and for all the Atletico fans who continue to give me their affection. Because we are lucky to belong to a family, the athletic family, which in itself marks a way of life. My thanks to them will never be enough. During all this time I was very lucky, Luis. I have been lucky to have always had players who demonstrated hunger, commitment, delivery and, above all, who trusted and believed in our idea, who followed us. We know, between you and me, that this is almost the hardest thing to achieve in our profession. I am also lucky to have been able to count by my side with companions who have made me a better coach; you know how important it is to be able to count on a good technical staff like the one that has always accompanied me. And all those people inside our club who feel identified with our project and who day by day enrich our work. And, of course, none of this would have been possible without the determination and confidence of Miguel Ángel Gil, Enrique Cerezo, and the other managers who accompany and support us today. Luis, my philosophy remains stronger than ever, because thanks to all of them we are here today. Dear and eternal Luis, the values of people like you, and those of so many others who have bequeathed us this club, are what move us every day to continue competing and giving our all. I know that Atleti has been your life and you know that Atleti is also mine, so I didn't want this moment to pass unnoticed, because I know that today only you can understand me."
10:35 AM2 hours ago

Probable Girona

Girona's probable team for the match is: Gazzaniga, Arnau Martinez, Bueno, Juanpe and Javi Hernandez; Oriol Romeu, Aleix García and Borja García; Tsygankov, Taty Castellanos and Roro Riquelme.
10:30 AM2 hours ago

Injuries

On the Girona side Callens, Herrera, Yan Couto and Kebe are out with injuries, as are Reinildo, De Paul and Reguilón on the Atlético de Madrid side.
10:25 AM2 hours ago

LaLIga

Atlético Madrid is in third position with 45 points, tied with Real Sociedad, three above Betis and seven above Villarreal, as well as 11 behind Real Madrid and 20 behind Barcelona. Girona on the other side have 30 points in 12th position, one point below Celta, two below Mallorca, three behind Bilbao and four behind Osasuna, as well as being two points above Sevilla and Real Valladolid, and three above Espanyol and Cadiz.
10:20 AM2 hours ago

Last Matches: Atleti

Atletico Madrid on the other side comes from two wins and a draw. The victory came first, at home, over Athletic Bilbao, 1-0, on February 19, with a goal by Griezmann. On February 25, the tie was with Real Madrid, away from home, 1-1, with Giménez opening the scoring and Alvaro equalizing. Finally, at home again, the victory was 6-1, on Saturday (4), with goals from Memphis (2), Griezmann, Carrasco and Morata (2), while En-Nesyri scored the other goal.
10:15 AM2 hours ago

Last Matches: Girona

Girona come into this match with two wins and one defeat in their last games. The first victory was on February 17, by 6-2, over Almeria, at home, with goals from Taty Castellanos, Tsyhankov, Riquelme, Javier Hernández, Ivan Núñez and Stuani, while Ramazani and Touré scored. on Sunday (26), the victory was by 3-2 over Athletic Bilbao, away from home, with goals from Aleix Garcia, De Marcos (against) and Vesga (against), while Berchiche and Raúl García scored for the hosts. Finally, away from home, the defeat came to Getafe, 3-2, on Saturday, with goals from Unal (2) and Borja Mayoral, while Taty Castellanos and Gutiérrez scored.
10:10 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2022-23 LaLiga match: Girona vs Atletico de Madrid Live Score!

My name is Victor Cunha and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

VAVEL Logo