LAFC vs New England LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch MLS 2023 Match

Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this LAFC vs New England match for the MLS.
What time is the LAFC vs New England match for MLS 2023?
This is the start time of the game LAFC vs New England of March 12th in several countries:
Argentina: 10:30 PM on Apple TV.
Bolivia: 9:30 PM on Apple TV.
Brazil: 10:30 PM on Apple TV.
Chile: 10:30 PM on Apple TV.
Colombia: 8:30 PM on Apple TV.
Ecuador: 8:30 PM on Apple TV.
United States (ET): 10:30 PM on Apple TV.
Spain: 3:30 AM on Apple TV.
Mexico: 8:30 PM on Apple TV.
Paraguay: 10:30 PM on Apple TV.
Peru: 9:30 PM on Apple TV.
Uruguay: 10:30 PM on Apple TV.
New England Revolution latest lineup
These were the eleven players who started last game:
Dorde Petrovic, Dave Romney, Henry Kessler, Matt Polster, DeJuan Jones, Brandon Bye, Carles Gil, Noel Buck, Latif Blessing, Dylan Borrero and Bobby Wood.
LAFC latest lineup
These were the eleven players who started last game:
John McCarthy, Giorgio Chiellini, Jesús Murillo, Diego Palacios, Ryan Hollingshead, Ilie Sánchez, Kellyn Acosta, José Cifuentes, Carlos Vela, Denis Bouanga and Kwadwo Opoku.
New England Revolution Players to Watch
The three players are considered key to the offensive attack of the New England Revolution and will be of great importance if they can stay with the victory. Defender Henry Kessler (#4) is a fundamental piece of the New England offense scoring a goal last game against Charlotte FC and is the team's top scorer in the tournament with 1 goal in 2 games played. Another key player for the team is the American DeJuan Jones (#24) who is the team's top assister with 1 assist in 2 games played and is a fundamental piece in generating dangerous plays for New England. Lastly, Brandon Bye (#15) plays defense, he is the second highest scorer on the team with 1 goal and also the second highest assister with 1 assist in two games played.
New England Revolution in the tournament
The New England Revolution had a good start to the season in Major League Soccer, picking up another victory in their last match. Until week 2 of the tournament they have a total of 6 points with 2 games won, 0 tied and 0 lost. They are located in the second position of the Eastern Conference and if they want to steal the first position from Inter Miami they must win the game. Their last game was on March 4, 2023 in the MLS, they won 3-0 against Houston Dynamo FC and thus achieved their second consecutive victory in the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win this game, however they could surprise and win.
LAFC Players to Watch
The next three players are considered key to LAFC's offensive attack and it is likely that any one of them could score in the game against the New England Revolution. Mexican player Carlos Vela (#10) is the team's creative, his ability to control the ball and generate plays have been of great value to his team. He is the leader of the team, in the tournament in 1 game played he has achieved 1 goal and 1 assist, this makes him the highest scorer and the highest assister of the team. Midfielder José Cifuentes (#11) is another very important on-court play distributor, he was the team's second highest assister last tournament, he had 7 goals and 7 assists. Finally, the 21-year-old striker Kwadwo Opoku (#22) is the second highest scorer this season with 1 goal in 1 game played. He will add a lot to LAFC's attack on set pieces and is also a great defender.
LAFC in the tournament
The Los Angeles team is at the top of the tournament, after 1 game won, 0 tied and 0 lost, they have 3 points in the general table that puts them in third position in the Western Conference. They have had an incredible start to the season, hopefully they can maintain the same pace throughout the tournament and advance to the postseason. Their goal this season is to win the two-time championship, to achieve that they must secure first place in the Western Conference and must win as many games as possible. Their last game was on March 4, 2023, resulting in a 3-2 win against the Portland Timbers at BMO Stadium and thus they got their first win of the tournament. They arrive as favorites to win this game and stay with the victory because of the incredible team they have and the good moment they are going through. They have an advantage in Sunday's game by playing at home and having their fans support them.
The stadium
The Banc of California Stadium is located in the city of Los Angeles, California. It will host this match, has a capacity of 22,000 spectators and is the home of the Los Angeles Football Club. It was inaugurated on April 18, 2018 and cost 350 million dollars.