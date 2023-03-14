Rotherham United vs Preston North End LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch EFL Championship Match

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Tune in here Rotherham United vs Preston North End Live Score
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Rotherham United vs Preston North End live, as well as the latest information from New York Stadium. Don't miss a detail of the match Rotherham United vs Preston North End live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
How to watch Rotherham United vs Preston North End match live on TV and online?
The Rotherham United vs Preston North End match will not be broadcast live on TV.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Rotherham United vs Preston North End?
This is the kick-off time for the Rotherham United vs Preston North End match on March 14, 2023 in various countries:
Argentina: 16:45 hrs. -
Bolivia: 15:45 hrs. -
Brazil: 16:45 hrs. -
Chile: 16:45 hrs. -
Colombia: 14:45 hrs. -
Ecuador: 14:45 hrs. -
Spain: 20:45 hrs. -
Mexico: 13:45 hrs. -
Paraguay: 16:45 hrs. -
Peru: 14:45 hrs. -
Uruguay: 16:45 hrs. -
Venezuela: 15:45 hrs. -
Argentina: 16:45 hrs. -
Bolivia: 15:45 hrs. -
Brazil: 16:45 hrs. -
Chile: 16:45 hrs. -
Colombia: 14:45 hrs. -
Ecuador: 14:45 hrs. -
Spain: 20:45 hrs. -
Mexico: 13:45 hrs. -
Paraguay: 16:45 hrs. -
Peru: 14:45 hrs. -
Uruguay: 16:45 hrs. -
Venezuela: 15:45 hrs. -
Key player at Preston North End
One of the players to keep in mind in Preston North End is Ched Evans, the 34-year-old Welsh-born center forward, has played 25 games in the current edition of the EFL Championship, in which he already has one assist and eight goals, these against; Reading twice, Millwall, Blackburn Rovers twice, Stoke City, Bristol City and Cardiff City.
Key player at Rotherham United
One of the key players in Rotherham United is Richard Wood, the 37-year-old English-born central defender, has played 22 games so far in the EFL Championship 2022-2023, in which he already has two assists and four goals, these against Reading, Birmingham City twice and Watford FC.
History Rotherham United vs Preston North End
In total, the two sides have met 39 times, Rotherham United dominate the record with 13 wins, there have been 17 draws and Preston North End have won nine meetings.
In terms of goals, the record is also dominated by Rotherham United with 56 goals to Preston North End's 51.
In terms of goals, the record is also dominated by Rotherham United with 56 goals to Preston North End's 51.
Actuality - Preston North End
Preston North End has had a bad performance in the EFL Championship 2022-2023, because after playing 36 matches they are in the 12th position in the standings with 50 points, this score was achieved after winning 13 matches, drawing 11 and losing 12, they have also scored 32 goals and conceded 38, for a goal difference of -6.
Hull City 0 - 0 Preston North End
- Last five matches
Hull City 0 - 0 Preston North End
Preston North End 2 - 1 Wigan Athletic
Preston North End 0 - 0 Coventry City
Watford FC 0 - 0 Preston North End
Preston North End 2 - 0 Cardiff City
Actuality - Rotherham United
Rotherham United has been developing a bad role in the current edition of the EFL Campionship, because after playing a total of 36 matches, is in the 20th position of the standings with 40 points, this after winning nine games, drawing 13 and losing 14, leaving a goal difference of -9, this after scoring 40 goals and conceding 49.
Rotherham United 0 - 2 Coventry City
- Last five matches
Rotherham United 0 - 2 Coventry City
Rotherham United 2 - 1 Sunderland
Swansea City 1 - 1 Rotherham United
Rotherham United 3 - 1 Queens Park Rangers
Birmingham City 2 - 0 Rotherham United
The match will be played at the New York Stadium
The match between Rotherham United and Preston North End will take place at the New York Stadium in the city of Rotherham (England), the stadium is where Rotherham United Football Club plays its home matches, was built in 2011 and has a capacity for approximately 12,050 spectators.
Start of transmission
Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Rotherham United vs Preston North End match, valid for the 37th matchday of the EFL Championship 2022-2023.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.