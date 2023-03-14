Blackpool vs QPR LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch EFL Championship

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Stay tuned to follow the Blackpool vs QPR game
In a few moments we will share with you the starting line-ups for Blackpool vs QPR live, as well as the latest information coming out of Bloomfield Road. Stay tuned for up-to-the-minute live updates from VAVEL.
How to watch Blackpool vs QPR?
If you want to watch the match Blackpool vs QPR live it will not be possible to follow it on TV;
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.
What time is the match Blackpool vs QPR in EFL Championship?
This is the start time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 3:45 PM
Bolivia: 2:45 PM
Brazil: 3:45 PM
Chile: 2:45 PM
Colombia: 1:45 PM
Ecuador: 1:45 PM
USA (ET): 2:45 PM
Spain: 8:45 PM
Mexico: 1:45 PM
Paraguay: 2:45 PM
Perú: 1:45 PM
Uruguay: 3:45 PM
Australia: 5:45 PM
Argentina: 3:45 PM
Bolivia: 2:45 PM
Brazil: 3:45 PM
Chile: 2:45 PM
Colombia: 1:45 PM
Ecuador: 1:45 PM
USA (ET): 2:45 PM
Spain: 8:45 PM
Mexico: 1:45 PM
Paraguay: 2:45 PM
Perú: 1:45 PM
Uruguay: 3:45 PM
Australia: 5:45 PM
Watch out for this player at QPR
Lyndon Dykes returned to the starting lineup for Queen Park Rangers after missing the last seven games. The 27-year-old Scottish striker has not scored since November 8, 2022.
Watch out for this player at Blackpool
Jerry Yates, 26-year-old English striker, has 10 goals and six assists this season. He has not scored since January 7, when he contributed to his team's victory against Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup.
How is QPR coming along?
Queen Park Rangers achieved a victory in their most recent fixture with a narrow win over Watford to end a run of 13 straight games without a win. The win was QPR's only victory in 2023. In the EFL Championship standings they are in 19th place with 42 points, 10 points above the half-time positions;
How does Blackpool arrive?
They have gone four consecutive matches without a win. Their last win was on February 18, when they beat Stoke City by the narrowest of margins. This was their only win in the EFL Championship in 2023. In England's second-tier league table they are in 22nd place, currently in the relegation places and six points away from the relegation zone.
Background
A total of 29 times these two teams have faced each other with a favorable balance for QPR who have won 14 times, five times Blackpool have won while 10 duels have ended in a draw. The last time they met was in August 2022 in which Blackpool won 0-1;
Venue: The match will be played at Bloomfield Road Stadium, a stadium with a capacity of 1,7338 spectators.
Preview of the match
Blackpool and QPR face each other in the 37th round of the EFL Championship.
Welcome to VAVEL.COM LIVE coverage of Blackpool vs QPR in the EFL Championship.
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrión for this match. We will offer you the analysis prior to the match and news here; from VAVEL.