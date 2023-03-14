Millwall vs Swansea City LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch in EFL Championship

ADVERTISEMENT
Possible Swansea line-up
For his part, Russell Martin may line up with the following eleven to face Millwall. Fisher, Cabango, Wood-Gordon, Latibeaudiere, Grimes, Fulton, Sorinola, Cundle, Cooper, Manning and Piroe.
Possible Millwall lineup
Rowett may field the following starting eleven. The possible Millwall lineup may be as follows: Long, McNamara, Cresswell, Cooper, Wallace, Leonard, Saville, Burke, Flemming, Honeyman and Bradshaw.
Match Schedule
This is the start time of the game Millwall vs Swansea of 14th March 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 4:45 PM,
Bolivia: 4:45 PM.
Brasil: 4:45 PM.
Chile: 3:45 PM.
Colombia: 2:45 PM.
Ecuador: 2:45 PM.
USA (ET): 3:45 PM.
Spain: 8:45 PM,
Mexico: 1:45 PM.
Paraguay: 4:45 PM.
Peru: 4:45 PM.
Uruguay: 4:45 PM.
Venezuela: 3:45 PM.
Where to watch
The match between Millwall vs Swansea can be watched on the Millwall channel and on Sky Sport. In addition, if you want to watch it online you can keep up to date with what is happening in the match and the score on VAVEL.
History between them
These teams have met 38 times, where Millwall have won fewer games than their opponents, Swansea have a difference of eight victories over their rivals. Gary Rowett's side have won on 10 occasions, while Russell Martin's side have won on 18 occasions. In the remaining 10 matches, the rivals have drawn against each other.
Swansea standings
On the other side, Seansea wants to improve its streak and get points in this match. The visiting team is in 17th place with 43 points. A win against Millwall would mean the option of moving up the table. Russell Martin's side have picked up 18 points away from home, winning four times, losing in seven games and drawing in seven matches.
Millwall standings
As for the home side, Millwall are in sixth place in the table with 57 points. They are two points behind their pursuers, seventh-placed Norwich City. A win against Swansea would increase the gap between the two sides, as well as help them move into fifth place. So far, at home, they have 31 points and have nine wins, five draws and three defeats.
Swansea's last match
Swansea lost in their previous match against Middlesbrough. The match ended in defeat for the home side by a resounding 1-3 scoreline. The first goal of the match gave the home side great hope of a win. Fifteen minutes into the game, Piroe managed to put his team ahead on the scoreboard. The second goal of the match came just before the fifteenth minute of the second half, where Ramsey did not hesitate in his shot at goal and managed to put the visitors ahead on the scoreboard. Just three minutes later, the score was 1-2, thanks to an assist from Hackney and Archer's finish, who increased his team's lead. In the 77th minute, Akpom sentenced the match, the maximum penalty given in favor of Middlesbrough, putting the score at 1-3. Russell Martin's side were unable to come back from a game they had started winning.
Millwall's last match
Millwall won their previous match against Reading. The match ended with a narrow 1-0 win for the visitors. Gary Rowett's side needed to win to get into the promotion play-offs. The visitors' goal came in the first half, eleven minutes into the match, when Millwall took the lead from the penalty spot. The goal scored by Voglsammer from the penalty spot was the only one to be seen in the match and, therefore, the one that gave his team the victory.