Al Nassr vs Abha LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch in Saudi Champions Cup

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Stay tuned to follow Al Nassr vs Abha live.
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Al Nassr vs Abha live, as well as the latest information coming out of Saudi Arabia. Keep an eye on the match with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
Abah's possible line-up
For his part, Vandenbroeck could field the following team to face Al Nassr: Epassy, Al Jumayah, Attouchi, Al Zoari, Mohammed, Al Sudani, Saddiki, Alsadi, Bguir, Al-Amri and Caicedo.
Possible Al Nassr lineup
For his part, Rudi Garcia may line up with the following eleven to face Al Ittihad. Nawaf, Sultan, Al-Oujami, Madu, Konan, Luiz Gustavo, Al-Khaibari, Masharipov, Al-Najei, Ghareeb and Cristiano Ronaldo.
Match Schedule
This is the start time of the game Al Nassr vs Abha of 14th March 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 11:30 AM,
Argentina: 11:30 AM,
Bolivia: 11:30 AM.
Brasil: 11:30 AM.
Chile: 10:30 AM.
Colombia: 9:30 AM.
Ecuador: 9:30 AM.
USA (ET): 10:30 AM.
Spain: 3:30 PM,
Mexico: 8:30 AM.
Paraguay: 11:30 AM.
Peru: 11:30 AM.
Uruguay: 12:00 PM.
Venezuela: 11:00 AM.
Where to watch
The match between Al Nassr vs Abha can be seen on ESPN and BeIN Sports. In addition, if you want to watch it online you can keep up to date with what is happening in the match and the score on VAVEL.
Photo
History between them
These teams have met 11 times, with Al Nassr having won more matches than their opponents, with a difference of four wins. Rudi Garcia's side have won on six occasions, while Abha have won in two matches. In three other matches they have drawn against each other.
Last Cup match
Abha won their previous match in the Saudi Champions Cup against Al - Taawoun. The match ended in a narrow 4-3 victory for the home side. Sven Vandenbroeck's team won the match to earn a place in the quarterfinals of the championship. The first goal of the match came from the home side, an assist from Al-Amri and a shot from Caicedo put his team ahead. The rivals did not take long to react and 14 minutes later they tied the score at one. The third goal came from a penalty kick in favor of the visitors, where Kaku scored the penalty to put his team ahead, 1-2. With time almost up, the referee gave a penalty in favor of the locals. Bguir did not miss the opportunity to score to tie the game. Seven minutes into extra time, Adam managed to make it 3-2 and put his team ahead once again. Eight minutes later, an assist from Bguir and Adam's finish increased the advantage for his team, putting them two goals behind their opponents, 4-2. Péricles Chamusca's team wanted to close the gap again and, two minutes after the sixth goal, Tawamba managed to score the third goal for his team, but it was not enough, as the match ended with 4-3 on the scoreboard, giving Abha a place in the quarterfinals.
Last Cup match
Al Nassr won their previous match, in the Saudi Champions Cup, against Al Adalah Club. The match ended with the home side winning by two goals to nil. Rudi Garcia's side won this match to book their place in the quarter-finals. The first goal of the match came in the 41st minute, thanks to a shot by Ayman Yahya, who made it 1-0. The second goal came two minutes before the end of the half. An assist from Aboubakar and a shot from Sami Al-Najei sealed the game with Al-Nassr's second goal, 2-0.
Al Nassr's last match
Al Nassr suffered a heavy defeat in their last match of the league. Rudi's side lost to Al Ittihad thanks to Romarinho's late goal. That goal saw the Saudi league change hands and Cristiano's side lost top spot. Al Nassr's match was atypical where they had few chances to score and where Rudi's team was inferior to Al Ittihad who dominated throughout the match.
Abha's last match
Abha drew in their previous match against Al Fateh SC. The match ended in a draw between the rivals, where both managed to score two goals in the opponent's goal. The first goal of the match came just eleven minutes into the game, when Al Zoari scored to put the home team ahead. Just nine minutes later, Caicedo managed to increase his team's lead by scoring the second goal of the match, leaving the scoreboard with 2-0 at halftime. Five minutes into the second half, the visitors were awarded a penalty. Batna did not miss the opportunity to cut the gap on the scoreboard, scoring the penalty and leaving the rivals just one goal behind. This advantage for the locals would end in the 96th minute of play when, again Batna, scored the second penalty in favor of the visitors, 2-2 was put on the scoreboard. Al Fateh SC, had the chance to get the winning points, but the last penalty given in their favor did not have the expected fate and the match ended with a draw for the rivals.
Welcome to VAVEL
Welcome to the online broadcast of Al Nassr vs Abha this Thursday, March 9 at 15.30 Spanish time. The match corresponds to the quarterfinals of the Saudi Champions Cup. Follow the online broadcast and all the information about both teams on VAVEL.