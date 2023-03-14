Middlesbrough vs Stoke City LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch EFL Championship 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is the Middlesbrough vs Stoke City match for EFL Championship Match 2023?
This is the start time of the game Middlesbrough vs Stoke City of March 14th in several countries:
Argentina: 4:00 PM.
Bolivia: 3:00 PM.
Brazil: 3:00 PM.
Chile: 3:00 PM.
Colombia: 2:00 PM.
Ecuador: 2:00 PM.
United States (ET): 4:00 PM.
Spain: 10:00 PM.
Mexico: 2:00 PM.
Paraguay: 4:00 PM.
Peru: 3:00 PM.
Uruguay: 4:00 PM.
Stoke City last lineup
These were the eleven players who started last game:
Jack Bonham, Morgan Fox, Axel Tuanzebe, Dujon Sterling, Ki-Jana Hoever, William Smallbone, Josh Laurent, Ben Pearson, Dwight Gayle, Tyrese Campbell, and Jacob Brown.
Middlesbrough last lineup
These were the eleven players who started last game:
Zack Steffen, Darragh Lenihan, Dael Fry, Ryan John Giles, Tommy Smith, Chuba Akpom, Hayden Hackney, Jonathan Howson, Marcus Forss, Riley McGree, and Isaiah Jones.
Stoke City Players to Watch
There are three Stoke City players we should keep an eye on and who play a very important role in the team. The first is the English striker Tyrese Campbell (#10), he is the team's top scorer in the tournament with 8 goals in 31 games played and scored in the previous game against Blackburn Rovers. Another player is Dwight Gayle (#11), he plays forward and at 33 years old is the team's top assister with 5 assists in 29 games. And finally, we should keep an eye on midfielder Lewis Baker (#8), he was the second highest scorer on the team with 7 goals and we could see him score again on Tuesday.
Stoke City in the tournament
Stoke City had a regular start to the season in the EFL Championship, they are in the middle of the tournament table. Until week 36 of the tournament they have a total of 46 points after 13 games won, 7 tied and 16 lost. They are located in the fourteenth position of the general table and if they want to steal thirteenth place from Bristol City they must win the game. Tuesday's game will be very difficult as both teams play at a similar level and Stoke City will play away. Their last game was on March 10, 2023, they won 3-2 against Blackburn Rovers at bet365 Stadium. They arrive as the least favorites to win this game, however they could surprise and win.
Middlesbrough Players to Watch
The next three players are considered key to Middlesbrough's attacking attack and it is likely that any of them could score in the game against Stoke City. The English forward Chuba Akpom (#29), is the team's top scorer in the 2022-2023 season with 22 goals in 29 games, he has scored in three straight games and he does not plan to stop. He will be very important for the game because of his experience and his control of the ball on the pitch. Another player is Ryan John Giles (#3), he plays in the midfielder position and is the team's top assister with 10 assists in 36 games played. He had his 10th assist in the previous game against Reading and could get his 11th on Tuesday. Finally, midfielder Marcus Forss (#21) who is a very important player for creating dangerous plays. He is the second highest scorer in the team with 8 goals and we could see him scoring against Stoke City.
Middlesbrough in the tournament
The Middlesbrough soccer team started the 2022-2023 season of the EFL Championship (second division of England soccer) very badly, they are in the third position of the general table with 19 games won, 6 draws and 11 lost getting 63 points . Middlesbrough seeks to be at the top of the tournament this season, so they must win as many games as possible and they will be promoted. Their last match was on March 11, ending in a 3-1 win against Swansea City at the Swansea.com Stadium. They arrive as the favorites to win this game, because of the great team they have and the good moment they are going through. They also have an advantage when playing at home and that their fans can support them.
The stadium
The Riverside Stadium is located in the city of Middlesbrough, North Yorkshire, England. It will host this match and has a capacity of 34,988 spectators. It was inaugurated on August 26, 1995, cost £16 million to build and is currently the home of Middlesbrough.