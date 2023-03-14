Porto vs Inter LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Champions League 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is the match of Porto vs Inter, match corresponding to the second round of the Champions League?
This is the kick-off time for the Porto vs Inter match on March 14, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 16:00 hours
Bolivia: 16:00 hours
Brazil: 16:00 hours
Chile: 16:00 hours
Colombia: 14:00 hours
Ecuador: 2:00 p.m.
Spain: 7:00 p.m.
United States: 4:00 p.m. PT and 6:00 p.m. ET
Mexico: 14:00 hours
Paraguay: 4:00 p.m.
Peru: 4:00 p.m.
Uruguay: 4:00 p.m.
Venezuela: 3:00 p.m.
Japan: 3:00 p.m.
India: 14:00
Nigeria: 2:00 p.m.
South Africa: 2:00 p.m.
Australia: 16:00 hours
United Kingdom ET: 3:00 p.m.
Inter's Statement
Simon Inzaghi spoke ahead of the match: "We're only interested in this game, we're not thinking about what's already happened. It will be a very difficult match, in a stadium with a great atmosphere and against a team that has the same objective as us. FC Porto has quality in all areas, is a compact team and has already shown in the first leg what they are capable of. We want to play our chances and move on. "None of you expected Inter to be in the round of 16 in a group with Bayern and Barcelona. We always believed and the truth is that we are here. We have the advantage but there are still 90 minutes to go. I have been playing soccer for many years and I know how this world works. It's on the pitch that we talk and it's on the pitch that we want to give an answer tomorrow." "We have already faced similar matches. Inter hadn't reached the round of 16 for more than 10 years. But that's all in the past now. We want the quarterfinals, we can make a big leap. The first leg at the San Siro was difficult and we won it. Now we have an even more stimulating second. The cartoon published by the Porto account? Yes, these things cost us. But we have to think only on the pitch. And I'm sure the referee (Marciniak, ed) will play a great game: he did it in Barcelona, taking me out deservedly. I have several doubts, I have to make up my mind in attack. Skriniar? He has been out for two weeks, today he had his first real training with the team. I thank him, because I know what he did to be available." "You don't live in the past. We talked, analyzed and reviewed the match in La Spezia: a match like this is lost once in 500. And after similar defeats, we must all stay united: the guys are. We want to play our chances in the best possible way. Why should we be confident tomorrow night? Simple: because of what we have seen so far in the Champions League, where few at the time of the draw thought we had qualified. We believed it. And now we want the quarterfinals. I've been in soccer for many years - I'm still the coach. I never answered, I certainly don't feel like doing it before a race like this. But I know how it works, I know who criticizes and why they do it."
How do Inter arrive?
Inter comes into this match after losing to Spezia two goals to one, so they are going into this match in a bad mood, but they will be looking to score goals and qualify for the next round.
How does Porto arrive?
Porto arrives to this duel after beating Estoril three goals to two, a very interesting duel of the Primeira Liga, where the locals went all out to have a good mood.
The match will be played at Dragao Stadium.
The match Porto vs Inter will be played at the Dragao Stadium, located in Porto, Portugal. The stadium has a capacity of 40,000 people.
Welcome to the live broadcast of the Porto vs Inter match, corresponding to the round of 16 of the Champions League. The match will take place at the Dragao Stadium, at 16:00 hrs.