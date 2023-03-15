Austin FC vs Violette LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Concachampions Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Austin FC vs Violette Athletic Club in Concachampions
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Austin FC vs Violette Athletic Club match in the Concachampions.
What time is Austin FC vs Violette Athletic Club match for Concachampions?
This is the start time of the game Austin FC vs Violette Athletic Club of March 14th, in several countries:
Mexico: 18:00 hours CDMX
Argentina: 20:00 hours
Chile: 8:00 p.m.
Colombia: 18:00 hours
Peru: 18:00 hours
USA: 8:00 p.m. ET
Ecuador: 8:00 p.m. ET
Uruguay: 20:00 hours
Paraguay: 19:00 hours
Spain: 02:00 hours
Where and how Austin FC vs. Violette Athletic Club and live stream
The match will be broadcast on Fox Sports.
If you want to watch Austin FC vs Violette Athletic Club in streaming, it will be broadcasted on Fox Sports Premium.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Antecedents
This will be the second meeting between the two clubs, so they will want to start this commitment with everything and get ahead in the competition, trying to put the balance on a side that favors them, Violette won the first leg and has half a foot to the next round.
Format
Round of 16: 7-9 March (first leg) and 14-16 March (second leg)
Quarter-finals: 4-6 April (first leg) and 11-13 April (second leg)
Semifinals: April 25-27 (first leg) and May 2-4 (second leg)
Finals: May 31 (first leg) and June 4 (second leg)
Participating teams
Atlas FC (MEX), Club León (MEX), CF Pachuca (MEX), Tigres UANL (MEX), Los Angeles FC (USA), Philadelphia Union (USA), Orlando City SC (USA), Austin FC (USA), Vancouver Whitecaps FC (CAN), LD Alajuelense (CRC), CD Olimpia (HON), Motagua FC (HON), Real España (HON), Tauro FC (PAN), Alianza FC (SLV), Violette AC (HAI)
Extra Facts
The Draw was held on November 7, 2022 in Miami and these were the results.
The winner of the SCCL 2023 will qualify for the FIFA Club World Cup 2023.
Watch out for this player from Austin
The 32 year old striker from Argentina, Maximiliano Urruti has performed well, the striker has played his second game in all competitions, 2 as a starter and 0 as a substitute, managing to score 1 goal in MLS and 0 assists, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club to stay in the American league and be able to harvest another title more, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments.
New format for 2024
Starting in 2024, the SCCL will be replaced by a 27-team CONCACAF Champions League. The Confederation-wide competition will include five rounds (round one, round of 16, quarterfinals, semifinals and final) and will continue to be played in a direct elimination format.
In addition, the Scotiabank Concacaf League will be replaced by three regional cup competitions: Copa de Ligas, Copa Centroamericana and Copa del Caribe, to be played in the fall of each year. These three new cups will qualify clubs for the new edition of the Champions League.
Matches of the day
18:00 (19:00) Austin FC (USA) v Violette AC (HAI)- Q2 Stadium, Austin, USA
18:00 (19:00) Philadelphia Union (USA) v Alianza FC (SLV) - Cuscatlan Stadium, San Salvador, El Salvador
20:15 (19:15) Atlas (MEX) v Olimpia (Honduras) - Jalisco Stadium, Guadalajara, Mexico
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Austin FC vs Violette Athletic Club, a Concacaf Champions League match. The match will take place at Q2 Stadium, at 8:00 pm.