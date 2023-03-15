Atlas vs Olimpia LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Concachampions

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Jalisco Stadium
One of the most historic stadiums in Mexican soccer, it has a capacity of 55,000 spectators and was inaugurated on January 31, 1960. It will be the setting for the second leg of the Round of 16 between Atlas and Olimpia, a match full of emotions and intensity that promises to be one of the best tomorrow.
Stay tuned to follow Atlas vs Olimpia LIVE and online in the Concachampions Round of 16.
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Atlas vs Olimpia live in the Concachampions Round of 16, as well as the latest information from the Estadio Jalisco. Keep an eye on the action with live online coverage from VAVEL Mexico.
Where and how to watch Atlas vs Olimpia online live in the Concachampions Round of 16
The match will be televised on Fox Sports channel.
If you want to watch Atlas vs Olimpia in streaming you can watch it through the Fox Sports Play application.
If you want to watch Atlas vs Olimpia in streaming you can watch it through the Fox Sports Play application.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Others Games Tomorrow
Tomorrow, in addition to the Atlas vs Olimpia match, Austin FC vs Violette and Philadelphia Union vs Alianza FC will also be played in the Concachampions Round of 16.
What time is the match between Atlas vs Olimpia in the Concachampions?
This is the kick-off time for the Atlas vs Olimpia match in several countries:
Argentina: 21:15 AM
Bolivia: 20:15 AM
Brazil: 21:15 AM
Chile: 20:15 AM
Colombia: 19:15 AM
Ecuador: 19:15 AM
USA (ET): 21:15 AM
Spain: 04:15 PM
Mexico: 20:15 AM
Paraguay: 22:15 AM
Peru: 22:15 AM
Uruguay: 22:15 AM
Venezuela: 22:15 AM
England: 03:15 AM
Australia : 05:15 AM
India: 05:15 AM
Absences
Neither team has any injured or suspended players, so they will be able to count on a full roster for this match, which promises to be one of the most exciting and full of intensity.
Background
The record leans towards Olimpia since they have only met once before and that was in the first leg of the round of 16 with a final score of 4-1 in favor of Olimpia, tomorrow they will start as favorites to advance to the next round.
How is Olimpia arriving?
Olimpia is coming off a 2-0 loss to Marathon and will arrive at this game with a lot of motivation after having taken a 3 goal lead, in the general table of their local league they are in first position with 27 points and a record of 8 wins, 3 ties and one loss. They will be looking to eliminate Atlas and get their ticket to the quarterfinals of the Concacaf Champions League.
How does Atlas arrive?
Atlas is coming off a 1-0 defeat against León at the Jalisco Stadium on match day 11 of the Liga Mx, remembering that in the Round of 16 of the first leg of the Champions League, the red-and-black team lost 4-1, which was a hard blow for Mexican soccer, In the Liga Mx table, they are in 16th position with only 9 points and a record of 1 win, 6 draws and 4 defeats, living a very bad start for them, this is how Atlas arrives.
Good afternoon VAVEL friends!
Welcome to the live broadcast of the Atlas vs Olimpia match, corresponding to the Concachampions Round of 16 second leg. The match will take place at Estadio Jalisco at 8:15pm.