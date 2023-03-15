Napoli vs Eintracht Frankfurt LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch in Champions League

ADVERTISEMENT
Watch Napoli vs Eintracht Frankfurt Live Score Here
Speak up, Spallett!
"My players deserve this result because they wanted it so much after the stoppage in the last game. we heard a lot of rumors after the night against Lazio, many immediately rushed to make summary judgments and therefore it was correct to respond on the pitch."
"It was very difficult to beat this Atalanta team, it’s hard. a solid and aggressive team. We were good in intensity and then Kvara showed his enormous quality . He scored a goal in the style of Maradona."
"It was a goal that started the game. distance, first with the great recovery of the ball by Anguissa, then with the progression of Osimhen who cleared the ball and then with the mastery of Khvicha who is a master. You are an extraordinary player in one-on-one. man swinging and not letting it show if he is going left or right, and then he shoots with precision and power."
"Coming to this city is a must. embrace an immense and unique passion and it is You have to take responsibility for knowing where you want to go. When I decided to coach Napoli, I knew very well what this extraordinary people expected and what human and professional terms should be given to this shirt."
"Today they wanted to give joy to our fans who were exceptional tonight too. We’ll do whatever it takes to reach for the stars, but in between there’ you must play with concreteness, conviction and character. If we continue with this mentality, we can be serene.”
Napoli likely!
How does Napoli arrive?
Speak up, Erwin Hoffer!
''When I arrived at Eintracht in 2011, the stated aim of the club, the team and the fans alike was direct promotion. We achieved this with Armin Veh and this will stay with us. with us forever. Overall, Eintracht have steadily improved since then, at the latest after relegation in 2016 - a bad year can always happen in football - there has been at least one sporting highlight in every season.''< /p>
''Not regularly anymore, from time to time I still exchange ideas; Of course we congratulate each other on birthdays. Basically, I stayed close to the club because I have very positive memories that I will never forget. By the way, many greetings to my former colleagues Seppl and Trappo!''
''In itself, the question was relatively simple: the coach of Napoli came to me if I could imagine Frankfurt. I also did not see it as a loan, I think it was a common compromise at the time when the two clubs did not agree on all points. Anyway, I didn’t have to think too much and it was 100% the right move.''
'First of all, it was my first professional position outside of Austria – and a completely new world for me. like this. I remember when we played at home against Milan. I think the capacity would be around 77,000. However, nothing was seen on the stairs, so there must have been many more people there. within what is allowed. I thought: that doesn't exist! There is incredible pressure when people speak loudly. plays football for times like this.''
''Yes, I heard about it and it is. It's a shame because they probably could have packed the stadium themselves. But I say, depending on how the game goes, it doesn't have to be a disadvantage. If Eintracht take the lead, unrest could quickly arise and spread to the home team. Everyone knows: the favorite starts to swim, the long balls fly in and that's it. Eintracht's turn. You cannot influence circumstances in any way. be 100% involved. Everyone wants to prove themselves on this stage, now they can. Boys should not put themselves under any pressure and just play what they have. The coach plays an important role, Oliver Glasner holds the team together. I came to know Eintracht as a club where everyone stands up for the others.''
''Before my move, I already had a job. I had heard that Diego is the best. It is sacred there. First I said: yes, fine. But as soon as he arrives in Naples, at the stadium and in the neighborhoods, see the posters and flags and hear the songs about him... Maradona everywhere! Anyone who says something against him has a problem (laughs). Now he is in a position to win the championship for the first time since he was a player. Everyone wonders: why did Argentina become champions? world champion after his death and probably world champion. of the SSC the following year? Some believe in coincidence, but maybe it's just meant to be. Similar to Jürgen Grabowski 2022.''
''What are you for? alone and based on what he has achieved in his seasons, including winning the Europa League, the results speak for themselves. Oliver Glasner has achieved things with Eintracht in a short space of time that a coach can only do. can dream. I'm happy that he can experience this with a great club and these fans.''
''The good thing about the starting position is; that Frankfurt cannot hide because they need to score at least two goals. And Naples only can appear defensively and certainly not at home. However, after 0:2 in the first leg it is not possible. it is a question of jump or top. It would be unwise to start in Naples with an open mind, but I don’t rate Glasner that way either. resist, march. É this is exactly what distinguishes Eintracht. A 1-0 at half-time would be perfect, but nothing is perfect. right not even at 70 minutes. No one will underestimate Naples, but Frankfurt is also one of the best places to visit. anything but goodbye.''
''After many years abroad I enjoy spending time with family and friends in the Graz area, I can go to many birthdays and have more time for hobbies private activities, such as carp fishing. But I'm not done with my career yet and I'm open to anything if anything happens.''
''If I have to make a compromise, Frankfurt can make it 2 to 0, zero only. it has to last as long as possible. So it depends on the condition. If the goal falls in the final minutes, Napoli are ready to go. broken. If the result lasts longer and Eintracht have to save it over time, then it speaks more for a penalty shootout.''