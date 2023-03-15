Huddersfield Town vs Norwich City LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch EFL Championship

ADVERTISEMENT
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Huddersfield vs Norwich City live, as well as the latest information from the John Smith's Stadium. Stay tuned to VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage of the match.
This is the start time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 3:45 PM
Bolivia: 2:45 PM
Brazil: 3:45 PM
Chile: 2:45 PM
Colombia: 1:45 PM
Ecuador: 1:45 PM
USA (ET): 2:45 PM
Spain: 8:45 PM
Mexico: 1:45 PM
Paraguay: 2:45 PM
Perú: 1:45 PM
Uruguay: 3:45 PM
Australia: 5:45 PM
Watch out for this player at Norwich City
Joshua Sargent, the international striker with the U.S. National Team has 11 goals and two assists this season. He reappeared in Norwich City's last game against Southampton after missing all three matches due to injury. His last goal was on February 14 against Hull City;
Watch out for this player at Huddersfield Town
Jordan Rhodes, a 33-year-old striker, has scored six goals this season, five of them in the EFL Championship. He is not a starter since last January 28 and does not know what it is to score in this 2023, his last goal was last December 29 where he contributed to the victory of his team against Rotherham.
How are Norwich City coming along?
They come from losing at home against Sunderland and with this defeat they cut a positive streak of five consecutive matches without losing. They are in the last position in the EFL Championship where they have 55 points and are only two points away from the Playoff places;
How are Huddersfield Town coming along?
They are coming off a narrow loss at home to West Bromwich and have now gone four games unbeaten in a row. They have won only one game this 2023 of the 13 matches they have played this year. They are currently bottom of the EFL Championship with 32 points, in relegation positions and six points off the relegation places;
Background
In the head-to-head record between these two teams, Norwich City have won 17 times, 12 times Huddersfield Town have won, while the remaining 17 duels have ended in a draw. Norwich City, who won the last meeting between these two teams on August 16, 2022, have beaten Huddersfield in the last four meetings;
Venue: The match will be played at John Smith's Stadium, a stadium that was inaugurated in 1994 and has a capacity of 24,500 spectators.
Preview of the match
Huddersfield and Norwich City meet in the 37th round of the EFL Championship.
Welcome to VAVEL.COM LIVE coverage of Huddersfield Town vs Norwich City in the EFL Championship.
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrión for this match. We will offer you the analysis prior to the match and news here; from VAVEL.