Luton Town vs Bristol City LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Championship Match

Tune in here Luton Town Football Club vs Bristol City in Championship
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Luton Town Football Club vs Bristol City match in the Championship.
What time is Luton Town Football Club vs Bristol City match for Championship?
This is the start time of the game Luton Town Football Club vs Bristol City of March 15th, in several countries:
Mexico: 1:45 p.m. CDMX
Argentina: 3:45 p.m.
Chile: 3:45 p.m.
Colombia: 1:45 p.m.
Peru: 1:45 p.m.
USA: 3:45pm ET
Ecuador: 3:45 p.m. ET
Uruguay: 3:45 p.m. ET
Paraguay: 2:45 p.m. ET
Spain: 21:45 hours
Where and how Luton Town Football Club vs Bristol City live
The match will be broadcast on SKY.
If you want to watch Luton Town Football Club vs Bristol City in streaming, it will be tuned by Blue to Go.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
How is Luton coming?
The locals in their last 5 matches have had a very good performance, as they have had several victories in the last matches, their best result was the 1-0 against Sheffield United, having a streak of 3 wins, 1 draw and 1 defeat, a very favorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Sheffield United 0-1 Luton Town, Mar 11, 2023, English Championship
Luton Town 1-0 Swansea City, 4 Mar, 2023, English Championship
Luton Town 2-2 Millwall, 28 Feb, 2023, English Championship
Birmingham City 0-1 Luton Town, 25 Feb, 2023, English Championship
Luton Town 0-1 Burnley, 18 Feb, 2023, English Championship
How is Bristol coming?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a very good performance, as they have had several victories in the last matches, their best result was the 2-0 against Blackpool, having a streak of 2 wins, 1 draw and 2 defeats, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Bristol City 2-0 Blackpool, 11 Mar, 2023, English Championship
Huddersfield Town 0-0 Bristol City, 7 Mar, 2023, English Championship
Cardiff City 2-0 Bristol City, Mar 4, 2023, English Championship
Bristol City 0-3 Manchester City, 28 Feb, 2023, English FA Cup
Bristol City 1-0 Hull City, 25 Feb, 2023, England Championship
Watch out for this Luton player
The English striker, Carlton Morris, 27 years old, has had a good performance, the striker has played 32 games as a starter and 3 as a substitute, managing to score 15 goals and 5 assists in the Championship, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to respond for the good moment he is currently going through, so he will seek to seize the moment and highlight against high caliber teammates.
Watch out for this Bristol player
The 32 year old striker from Bermuda, Nahki Wells has had a good performance, the attacker has played 26 games as a starter and 9 as a substitute, managing to score 11 goals in the tournament and 4 assists in the Championship, being crucial for the team, looking to help with the victory, hoping to respond for the good moment that is currently happening, looking to help his club, being one of the players that attract the most attention for his experience he has with the club and wants to respond to the calls.
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Luton Town Football Club vs Bristol City match, corresponding to the Championship. The match will take place at Kenilworth Road, at 15:45.