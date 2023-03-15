Real Madrid vs Liverpool LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Champions League 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch Real Madrid vs Liverpool live online
The match will be broadcasted on TUDN Sports.
Real Madrid vs Liverpool can be tuned in from the live streams of TUDN App.
What time is the match of Real Madrid vs Liverpool, match corresponding to the second leg of the Champions League round of 16?
This is the kick-off time for the Real Madrid vs Liverpool match on March 15, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 16:00 hours
Bolivia: 16:00 hours
Brazil: 16:00 hours
Chile: 16:00 hours
Colombia: 14:00 hours
Ecuador: 2:00 p.m.
Spain: 7:00 p.m.
United States: 4:00 p.m. PT and 6:00 p.m. ET
Mexico: 14:00 hours
Paraguay: 4:00 p.m.
Peru: 4:00 p.m.
Uruguay: 4:00 p.m.
Venezuela: 3:00 p.m.
Japan: 3:00 p.m.
India: 14:00
Nigeria: 2:00 p.m.
South Africa: 2:00 p.m.
Australia: 16:00 hours
United Kingdom ET: 15:00
Real Madrid Statements
Carlo Ancelotti spoke ahead of the match: "We're not going to make calculations. We're not going to play a closed game, we're going to play our best attacking soccer. And the players understand that. That's why I think it's going to be an open game". "The relationship is not cold. He has been very honest, we don't talk much and that's the truth. Many times it's a question of character, you find yourself better talking to one person than another. This is not the most important thing, for me it is that, although we don't talk much and he doesn't play, he respects me. I value this very much and I respect him in the same way. If he does not play much it is because there is a lot of competition. In his position there is a player who is contributing a lot and that is Vinicius." "We have not talked a lot. We have looked at the good and bad things we did in the first leg and we did a lot of things well. Above all, we did well offensively. We are not going to plan a match considering that we have an advantage. We are going to approach it as an open game in which we want to attack and play our best offensive soccer. We are not going to make calculations and the players understand that. It will be an open game because Liverpool will want to change the dynamic in this tie. We have to defend and attack well, but we don't think only about defending, we think more about attacking." "This is more of a personal issue. Deschamps was also my player and I respect him as a person, player and coach. I don't stick my finger in. I don't think it affects Benzema, it's a subject he doesn't talk about and I don't think it worries him. In Italy they say 'between wife and husband... don't stick your finger in'." "He is on the right path to write Real Madrid history in the coming years, as Modric, Kroos, Benzema, Casemiro have done.... This whole group that has been fantastic, especially in the Champions League." "Camavinga is very important, he is doing very well. In the last one he makes obvious mistakes, but by playing so well? it makes you forget all the bad things. Against Espanyol he makes a very big mistake, but then he plays a very good game. He is untouchable today and he will be in the future. "On a psychological level, I think the game is more complicated for us than for Liverpool. They have to go flat out to get the best out of it from the first minute, whatever happens. The result of the first leg, in this respect, puts us in a bit of doubt. We will try to go flat out from the first minute, but we have more doubts than our opponents. For next year, I'm counting on the players that the club has made available to me".
How are Liverpool coming along?
Liverpool lost to Bournemouth by the minimum on the road, so they will be looking for a victory to qualify to the quarterfinals of the Champions League.
How does Real Madrid arrive?
Real Madrid defeated Espanyol by three goals to one in LaLiga and is still looking to get closer to Barcelona, which is in first place in the general table of LaLiga.
The match will be played at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!
Welcome to the Real Madrid vs Liverpool live stream, corresponding to the round of 16 of the Champions League. The match will take place at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, at 16:00 hrs.