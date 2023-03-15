Cardiff City vs West Bromwich LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch EFL Championship Match
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Cardiff City vs West Bromwich live match, as well as the latest information from the Cardiff City Stadium. Don't miss a single detail of the live match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
How to watch Cardiff City vs West Bromwich Live Stream on TV and Online?

The Cardiff City vs West Bromwich match will not be broadcast live on television.

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

What time is Cardiff City vs West Bromwich match for EFL Championship?

This is the start time of the game Cardiff City vs West Bromwich of March 15th, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 4:45 PM
Bolivia: 3:45 PM
Brazil: 4:45 PM
Chile: 4:45 PM
Colombia: 2:45 PM
Ecuador: 2:45 PM
USA (ET): 3:45 PM
Spain: 8:45 PM
Mexico: 1:45 PM
Paraguay: 4:45 PM
Peru: 2:45 PM
United Kingdom: 7:45 PM on Sky Sports App
Uruguay: 4:45 PM
Venezuela: 3:45 PM

Jugador destacado - West Bromwich

In West Bromwich, the presence of Jed Wallace stands out. The 28-year-old English striker is one of the most outstanding players of the team so far this season. In the current EFL Championship he has five goals and seven assists in 36 games played, where he has started all of them. He has a total of 3078 minutes.
Jugador destacado - Cardiff City

In Cardiff City, the presence of Callum Robinson stands out. The 28-year-old Irish striker is one of the team's most outstanding players so far this season. In the current EFL Championship he has five goals and six assists in 22 games played, where he has started 19 of them. He has 1556 minutes in total.
Cardiff City vs West Bromwich history

These two teams have met 59 times. The statistics are in favor of West Bromwich, who have been victorious on 24 occasions, while Cardiff City have won on 18 occasions, leaving a balance of 17 draws.

In the EFL Championship..

Referring to the times they have faced each other in the EFL Championship, we count 25 duels, where the numbers are in favor of West Bromwich with 11 victories, while Cardiff City has won five, for a balance of nine draws.

If we take into account the number of times Cardiff City have played West Bromwich at home in the EFL Championship, there are 12 matches, where the Baggies have the advantage with five wins over the two that the Bluebirds have won, and the five draws that have taken place.

West Bromwich

West Bromwich comes from beating Huddersfield Town and has two consecutive victories, the third in its last five games, where it has shown a slight improvement, being obliged to have a positive streak if it still wants to think about achieving promotion to the Premier League.

Cardiff City

Cardiff City comes into this game on the back of a defeat against Preston North End, their second in the last five games. The team's priority now is to save the category and will face a crucial game in that task. They currently occupy 21st position in the table with 38 points from 36 games played.

The match will be played at the Cardiff City Stadium

The Cardiff City vs West Bromwich match will be played at the Cardiff City Stadium, located in the city of Cardiff, Wales. This stadium, inaugurated in 2009, has a capacity for 33,280 spectators.

Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the EFL Championship match: Cardiff City vs West Bromwich Live Updates!

We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
