Cardiff City vs West Bromwich LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch EFL Championship Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Cardiff City vs West Bromwich Live Score!
How to watch Cardiff City vs West Bromwich Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
What time is Cardiff City vs West Bromwich match for EFL Championship?
Argentina: 4:45 PM
Bolivia: 3:45 PM
Brazil: 4:45 PM
Chile: 4:45 PM
Colombia: 2:45 PM
Ecuador: 2:45 PM
USA (ET): 3:45 PM
Spain: 8:45 PM
Mexico: 1:45 PM
Paraguay: 4:45 PM
Peru: 2:45 PM
United Kingdom: 7:45 PM on Sky Sports App
Uruguay: 4:45 PM
Venezuela: 3:45 PM
Jugador destacado - West Bromwich
Jugador destacado - Cardiff City
Cardiff City vs West Bromwich history
In the EFL Championship..
Referring to the times they have faced each other in the EFL Championship, we count 25 duels, where the numbers are in favor of West Bromwich with 11 victories, while Cardiff City has won five, for a balance of nine draws.
If we take into account the number of times Cardiff City have played West Bromwich at home in the EFL Championship, there are 12 matches, where the Baggies have the advantage with five wins over the two that the Bluebirds have won, and the five draws that have taken place.
West Bromwich
West Bromwich comes from beating Huddersfield Town and has two consecutive victories, the third in its last five games, where it has shown a slight improvement, being obliged to have a positive streak if it still wants to think about achieving promotion to the Premier League.
Cardiff City
Cardiff City comes into this game on the back of a defeat against Preston North End, their second in the last five games. The team's priority now is to save the category and will face a crucial game in that task. They currently occupy 21st position in the table with 38 points from 36 games played.
The match will be played at the Cardiff City Stadium
The Cardiff City vs West Bromwich match will be played at the Cardiff City Stadium, located in the city of Cardiff, Wales. This stadium, inaugurated in 2009, has a capacity for 33,280 spectators.