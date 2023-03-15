Real España vs Vancouver Whitecaps Live Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Concachampions 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch Real España vs Vancouver Whitecaps live online
The match will be broadcasted on TUDN channel.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is the match?
This is the kick-off time for the Real Spain vs Vancouver Whitecaps match on March 15, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 18:00 hours
Bolivia: 18:00 hours
Brazil: 18:00 hours
Chile: 18:00 hours
Colombia: 4:00 p.m.
Ecuador: 4:00 p.m.
Spain: 21:00 hours
United States: 6:00 p.m. PT and 7:00 p.m. ET
Mexico: 4:00 p.m.
Paraguay: 18:00 hours
Peru: 18:00 hours
Uruguay: 18:00 hours
Venezuela: 17:00 hours
Japan: 5:00 p.m.
India: 4:00 p.m.
Nigeria: 4:00 p.m.
South Africa: 4 p.m.
Australia: 18:00 hours
United Kingdom ET: 17:00
Vancouver Whitecaps Statement
Vani Sartini spoke ahead of this match, "The main thing going into Wednesday is to realize that we can finish the chances we have." "After two games where we went up, we had the opportunity to score a second goal, a third goal, even a fourth goal against (Real Salt Lake) and we missed those chances. Maybe it was something in the back of the players' minds." "We need to be good at pressing but also smart at pressing." "It's better to be nervous when you're 1-0 up than nervous when you're 1-0 down. We talked about that. It's unacceptable that two games in a row we're up and then we lose." "It was a drop of intensity on our part. We had most of the ball in the first two halves and obviously second halves are a completely different story. Now it's about making sure we put it together."
How are the Vancouver Whitecaps coming along?
Vancouver drew 1-1 with Dallas in MLS, and will be looking to finish the job and qualify for the quarterfinals of the competition.
How does Real España arrive?
Real España arrives to this match after losing against Motagua and after the suspension of their matchday 12 game after being stranded and not being able to arrive after the first leg of this competition.
The match will be played at the Estadio Olímpico Metropolitano.
The match will be played at the Estadio Olímpico Metropolitano, located in San Pedro Sula, Honduras. The stadium has a capacity of 40,000 people.
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!
Welcome to the Real España vs Vancouver Whitecaps live stream of the CONCACAF Champions League Round of 16 match. The match will take place at the Estadio Olímpico Metropolitano at 6:00 pm.