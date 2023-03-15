Southampton vs Brentford LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is the Southampton vs Brentford match for Premier League 2023?
This is the start time of the game Southampton vs Brentford of March 15th in several countries:
Argentina:3:30 PM on Star+.
Bolivia: 3:30 PM on Star+.
Brazil: 3:30 PM on Star+.
Chile: 3:30 PM on Star+.
Colombia: 1:30 PM on Star+.
Ecuador: 1:30 PM on Star+.
United States (ET): 3:30 PM on NBC Sports App.
Spain: 8:30 PM on DAZN and Movistar+.
Mexico: 1:30 PM on Paramount+.
Paraguay: 3:30 PM on Star+.
Peru: 2:30 PM on Star+.
Uruguay: 3:30 PM on Star+.
Brentford latest line-up
These were the players who started the last game:
David Raya, Ethan Pinnock, Ben Mee, Mathias Jorgensen, Mathias Jensen, Josh Dasilva, Christian Norgaard, Rico Henry, Mads Roerslev, Bryan Mbeumo, and Ivan Toney.
Southampton latest line-up
These were the players who started the last game:
Gavin Bazunu, Mohammed Salisu, Duje Caleta-Car, Romain Perraud, Lyanco, Joe Aribo, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, James Ward-Prowse, Ché Adams, Adam Armstrong and Samuel Edozie.
Brentford Players to Watch
The next three players are considered key to Brentford's attacking attack and it is likely that any of them could score or assist in the game against Southampton. The player Ivan Toney (#17) is a fundamental piece for the team for all that he contributes. He is the team's top scorer in the Premier League with 15 goals in 23 games played and he scored once last game against West Ham United. He is a player with a lot of experience and has faced Southampton multiple times, so he will be key to be able to defeat them. Next up is Mathias Jensen (#8), he plays in the midfielder position, during the tournament he has achieved 4 assists which makes him the highest assister in the team. At just 27 years old, he has shown himself to be a player capable of starting and contributing a lot to the team. Lastly, Bryan Mbeumo (#19) the 23-year-old who plays as a midfielder. He is the second highest scorer on the team with 5 goals in 25 games and we could see him scoring on Wednesday.
Brentford in the tournament
Brentford had a good start in the 2022-2023 Premier League season, they are in ninth position in the general table after 9 wins, 11 draws and 5 losses, together with 38 points. His goal this season is to be among the first 7 places to get a ticket to the Champions League or the Europa League. The team is very confident in their young talent and they could deliver a surprise in the 2022-2023 season. Their last game resulted in a defeat against Everton, they lost 1-0 at Goodison Park and in that way they got their fifth defeat in the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win this game, however they could surprise and win.
Southampton Players to Watch
There are three players who stand out within the team and are responsible for Southampton's offense. The first is Ché Adams (#10), he plays in the striker position and is in charge of distributing the attack. He is the team's second highest scorer with 4 goals in 23 Premier League games. The next player is defender Romain Perraud (#15), in 22 games played he has 2 goals and 2 assists, which makes him the team's highest assister in the Premier League. Finally, 28-year-old midfielder James Ward-Prowse (#8), is the team's top scorer with 6 goals in 26 games played, he scored a goal in the last game against Chelsea and we could see him score on Wednesday against Brentford.
Southampton in the tournament
Southampton started the 2022-2023 season in the Premier League very badly and is at the bottom of the tournament. After 6 wins, 4 draws and 16 losses, they have 22 points that put them in the last position of the general table. This year they seek to save themselves from relegation and stay in the first division of England. For that they must win as many games as possible. The team is very confident in their young talent and they could deliver a surprise in the 2022-2023 season. Their last game was against Manchester United on March 12, the game ended in a 0-0 draw at Old Trafford and thus they got their fourth tie in the Premier League. They arrive as favorites to win this game and stay with the victory because of the incredible team they have and the good moment they are going through. They have an advantage in Wednesday's game by playing at home and having their fans support them.
The stadium
St. Mary's Stadium is located in the city of Southampton, England. It will host this match, has a capacity of 32,689 spectators and is the home of Southampton in the Premier League. It was inaugurated on August 1, 2001 and cost £32 million to build.