Real Sociedad vs Roma LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Europa League 2023 Match

Where and how to watch Real Sociedad vs Roma online live streaming
The match will be broadcast on TUDN.
Real Sociedad vs Roma can be tuned in from the live streams on TUDN App.
What time is Real Sociedad vs Roma, Europa League Round of 16 second leg match?
This is the kick-off time for the Real Sociedad vs Roma match on March 16, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 16:00
Bolivia: 16:00
Brazil: 16:00
Chile: 16:00 hours
Colombia: 14:00 hours
Ecuador: 2:00 p.m.
Spain: 7:00 p.m.
United States: 4:00 p.m. PT and 5:00 p.m. ET
Mexico: 14:00 hours
Paraguay: 16:00 hours
Peru: 4:00 p.m.
Uruguay: 4:00 p.m.
Venezuela: 3:00 p.m.
Japan: 3:00 p.m.
India: 14:00
Nigeria: 2:00 p.m.
South Africa: 2:00 p.m.
Australia: 16:00 hours
United Kingdom ET: 15:00
Real Sociedad Statements
Imanol Alguacil spoke after the weekend's draw: "Yes, once again. I think the good and the bad of this bad phase of results is being done by us. We've been very good, we've been close, we've reached three quarters, and they've given us two clear chances with two long balls. I think we missed out on two points". "Now, both in my mind and in the players', we have nothing else to do but make it an unforgettable night, both on and off the pitch, and for that I ask for the support of the fans who have always been with us. We know that the tie is very complicated, that it is very difficult, but we have to die on the field to try to turn the tie around." "It could be a historic night. It's an important night, that's why I left the press room last night as I did, very hot, hurt, I have to ask for forgiveness. But I think we could have left the tie more alive than with that 2-0...".
Kubo spoke before this match: "I don't know if the result will go along with it, which I hope it will; but I'm going to try everything, I'm not going to give a duel for lost, and if I can stand out, I'm going to do it, although the important thing is always the team. But you know that I like these big matches. I want to be part of the Real that made history by eliminating Roma." "I think these two-legged ties have the part of going into the second game with anger, but we can't make a mistake, although one thing is to be aggressive and another is to be excessive. But we have to be as aggressive as we can and play with all the confidence in the world". "More than believing, what I want is to be part of the Real that made history by coming back from 2-0 down against Roma, and right now is the most important game of the season and of many years at Real. And I want to be part of that team that came from behind to beat Roma and reach the quarterfinals, and then we'll see if there will be more important matches in the history of the club, and that in 10 years' time we'll be talking about it".
How is Roma coming?
Roma comes into this match after losing to Sassuolo by four goals to three, but will be looking to strike the lethal blow to continue advancing in this competition in search of the cup.
How does Real Sociedad arrive?
Real Sociedad arrives to this match after a one-goal draw against Mallorca, the Spanish team will try to reverse the situation in this competition and give a good performance in front of its fans.
The match will be played at the Reale Arena Stadium.
The Real Sociedad vs Roma match will be played at the Reale Arena Stadium, located in San Sebastian, Spain. The stadium has a capacity of 40,000 people.
