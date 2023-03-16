Betis vs Manchester United LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Europa League 2023 Match
Image: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
7:00 AM31 minutes ago

Stay tuned to follow Betis vs Manchester United live on TV

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Betis vs Manchester United live, as well as the latest information from the Estadio Benito Villamarin. Stay tuned for up-to-the-minute live coverage of the match on VAVEL.
6:55 AM36 minutes ago

Where and how to watch Betis vs Manchester United live online

The match will be broadcasted on TUDN.

Betis vs Manchester United can be tuned in from the live streams of TUDN App. 

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.

6:50 AM41 minutes ago

What time is the match of Betis vs Manchester United, match corresponding to the second leg of the round of 16 of the Europa League?

This is the kick-off time for the Betis vs Manchester United match on March 16, 2023 in several countries:

 

Argentina: 13:45 hours

Bolivia: 13:45

Brazil: 13:45 hours

Chile: 13:45 hours

Colombia: 11:45 am

Ecuador: 11:45 a.m.

Spain: 7:45 p.m.

United States: 1:45 p.m. PT and 2:45 p.m. ET

Mexico: 11:45 a.m.

Paraguay: 1:45 p.m.

Peru: 1:45 p.m.

Uruguay: 1:45 p.m.

Venezuela: 12:45 p.m.

Japan: 11:45 AM

India: 11:45 AM 

Nigeria: 11:45 AM

South Africa: 11:45 AM

Australia: 1:45 p.m.

United Kingdom ET: 12:45 AM

6:45 AMan hour ago

Manchester City Statement

Varane spoke ahead of the game: "He is a very important player for us because he brings balance to the team, but we have a great squad and we have to find another balance without him. We have good players in all positions and we are ready for the next games." "I think [Casemiro] was very disappointed, because nobody wants to leave the pitch before the end, but this is also part of soccer. Obviously, it was a very disappointing thing for us, but now we have to focus on the next games." "If you don't take into account the game against Liverpool, I think we were going through a good moment in terms of results, so we have to try to keep our confidence. This team has a winning mentality." "We want to win every game. So, we have to fight and be ready for Thursday."

David De Gea also gave his impressions of their match: "Before the game, we wanted to keep the three points, but things changed with the sending-off. It was very tough, but I think the team did well. We defended and had a couple of good chances to win, but we could also have lost. So, we have to take the point." "It's crazy the amount of games we are playing. It seems simple, but it's very difficult to play every two or three days. The players are running a lot and they don't have that much time to recover, but everyone is doing their best, and I think you can see that on the pitch."

6:40 AMan hour ago

Statement Manchester United

Erik Ten Hag spoke ahead of the game: "That's not the problem, as we will deal with it [the Brazilian will serve a four-match domestic suspension]. The problem is that this match was influenced by the referee." "We have to calm down. We have four days to [prepare for] the next match against Real Betis, so let's analyze this draw from our perspective. I think we both defended very well, but we had a good performance today. We should have won, but we didn't, so now we have to take the point and move on." "I think he walked quite well as a hook, just as he did against Barcelona and Leicester City. He was really decisive in that last game, and today he had some really good actions as well. He did a good job." "I think he can make a difference when we are three against two in the middle of the pitch, and that's not bad at all if we have players like him, Casemiro and Bruno [Fernandes]."
6:35 AMan hour ago

How is Manchester United coming in?

Manchester United arrives after a goalless draw against Southampton, a very intense match where neither team managed to make it three points and ended up splitting the points.

6:30 AMan hour ago

How does Betis arrive?

Betis arrives to this match after a draw against Villarreal, the team from Seville will try to give a good game and come out victorious.

6:25 AMan hour ago

The match will be played at the Benito Villamarin Stadium.

The Betis vs Manchester United match will be played at the Benito Villamarin Stadium, located in Seville, Spain. The stadium has a capacity of 40 000 people. 
6:20 AMan hour ago

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the Betis vs Manchester United live stream, corresponding to the round of 16 and second leg of the Europa League. The match will take place at the Estadio Benito Villamarin, at 1:45 pm.
VAVEL Logo