Betis vs Manchester United LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Europa League 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned to follow Betis vs Manchester United live on TV
Where and how to watch Betis vs Manchester United live online
Betis vs Manchester United can be tuned in from the live streams of TUDN App.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is the match of Betis vs Manchester United, match corresponding to the second leg of the round of 16 of the Europa League?
Argentina: 13:45 hours
Bolivia: 13:45
Brazil: 13:45 hours
Chile: 13:45 hours
Colombia: 11:45 am
Ecuador: 11:45 a.m.
Spain: 7:45 p.m.
United States: 1:45 p.m. PT and 2:45 p.m. ET
Mexico: 11:45 a.m.
Paraguay: 1:45 p.m.
Peru: 1:45 p.m.
Uruguay: 1:45 p.m.
Venezuela: 12:45 p.m.
Japan: 11:45 AM
India: 11:45 AM
Nigeria: 11:45 AM
South Africa: 11:45 AM
Australia: 1:45 p.m.
United Kingdom ET: 12:45 AM
Manchester City Statement
David De Gea also gave his impressions of their match: "Before the game, we wanted to keep the three points, but things changed with the sending-off. It was very tough, but I think the team did well. We defended and had a couple of good chances to win, but we could also have lost. So, we have to take the point." "It's crazy the amount of games we are playing. It seems simple, but it's very difficult to play every two or three days. The players are running a lot and they don't have that much time to recover, but everyone is doing their best, and I think you can see that on the pitch."
Statement Manchester United
How is Manchester United coming in?
How does Betis arrive?