Sivasspor vs Fiorentina LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch UEFA Conference League Match

Tune in here Sivasspor vs Fiorentina Live Score!
How to watch Sivasspor vs Fiorentina Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch directly stream it: VIX+ and Paramount +
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
What time is Sivasspor vs Fiorentina match for UEFA Conference League?
Argentina: 2:45 PM on Star +
Bolivia: 1:45 PM on Star +
Brazil: 2:45 PM on Star +
Chile: 2:45 PM on Star +
Colombia: 12:45 PM on Star +
Ecuador: 12:45 PM on Star +
USA (ET): 1:45 PM on VIX+, Paramount+
Spain: 6:45 PM on Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones 10
Mexico: 11:45 AM on Star +, Fox Sports App, Fanatiz Mexico, Fox Sports 2
Paraguay: 2:45 PM on Star +
Peru: 12:45 PM on Star +
Uruguay: 2:45 PM on Star +
Venezuela: 1:45 PM on Star +, Fox Sports App, Fox Sports 2
Key player - Fiorentina
In Sivasspor, the presence of Mustapha Yatabaré stands out. The 37-year-old Malian player is one of the most outstanding players of the team in the season, in which he has 11 goals, three of them in the current edition of the UEFA Europa Conference League. He has played a total of 2036 minutes.
Key player - Sivasspor
In Fiorentina, the presence of Arthur Cabral stands out. The 24-year-old Brazilian player, is one of the most outstanding players of the team in the season, in which he has 11 goals, being five of them in the current edition of the UEFA Europa Conference League. He has played a total of 1,370 minutes.
Fiorentina
Fiorentina is still going through a good moment, improving and getting good results. After gaining the advantage in the first leg, they will try to ratify the result to move to the next round and make their favoritism clear.
Sivasspor
Sivasspor is thirsty for revenge and now at home they will try to turn the score around. Positive feelings remained from the previous match because despite losing, they realized that they have the tools to hurt their rival, so they will have to give their best if they want to be in the next round.
Summary of the first leg
The match will be played at the Sivas Arena
The match Sivasspor vs Fiorentina will be played at the Sivas Arena, located in the city of Sivas, in the Central Anatolia region of Turkey. This venue, also called New Stadium 4 Eylül and inaugurated in 2016, has a capacity for 27,532 spectators.