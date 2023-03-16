West Ham vs AEK Larnaca LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch UEFA Conference League

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Stay tuned for West Ham vs AEK Larnaca LIVE online in the UEFA Conference League
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for West Ham vs AEK Larnaca live in the UEFA Conference League, as well as the latest information from Wembley Stadium. Stay tuned for up-to-the-minute live online coverage from VAVEL Mexico.
Where and how to watch West Ham vs AEK Larnaca online live in the UEFA Conference League
The match will be televised on ESPN
If you want to watch West Ham vs AEK Larnaca in streaming you can watch it through the Star+ application.
If you want to watch West Ham vs AEK Larnaca in streaming you can watch it through the Star+ application.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Wembley Stadium
Located in London, England, it is one of the most important stadiums in the Premier League and is the home of West Ham, it has a capacity for 90 thousand spectators and was inaugurated on March 9, 2007. It will be the stadium where West Ham and AEK Larnaca will face each other in the second leg of the UEFA Conference League Round of 16.
What time is the West Ham vs AEK Larnaca match in the UEFA Conference League?
This is the kickoff time for the West Ham vs AEK Larnaca match on March 16, 2023 in various countries:
Argentina: 6:00 PM
Bolivia: 5:00 PM
Brazil: 6:00 PM
Chile: 6:00 PM
Colombia: 4:00 PM
Ecuador: 4:00 PM
USA: 5:00 PM
Spain: 10:00 PM
Mexico: 2:00 PM
Paraguay: 6:00 PM
Peru: 5:00 PM
Uruguay: 6:00 PM
Venezuela: 5:00 PM
Referee
The central referee in charge of dispensing justice will be referee Georgi Kabakov, who will have a complicated task for this match.
Absences
Neither team has any injured or suspended players, so they will be able to count on a full roster for this match that promises many goals and emotions in a game that will be a do-or-die game for both teams.
Background
The record leans towards West Ham, only once have they met and West Ham defeated AEK 2-0, so they will be favorites to advance to the Quarterfinals of the UEFA Conference League.
How does AEK Larnaca arrive?
AEK Larnaca, coming off a narrow defeat to Apollon, will face West Ham looking to do the feat of coming from behind at Wembley Stadium to qualify for the next round of the Conference League, as both teams enter the second leg of the Round of 16.
How is West Ham coming along?
West Ham comes from a one-goal draw against Aston Villa, in the overall table is in 17th position with 24 points and a record of 6 wins, 6 draws and 14 defeats, come into this game with a comfortable lead of two goals and with the intention of getting if pass to the next round.
Good afternoon VAVEL friends!
Welcome to the UEFA Conference League live stream of West Ham vs AEK Larnaca. The match will take place at Wembley Stadium, at 14:00.