Villarreal vs Anderlecht LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Conference League Match

Tune in here Villarreal vs Anderlecht in Conference League
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Villarreal vs Anderlecht match in the Conference League.
What time is Villarreal vs Anderlecht match for Conference League?
This is the start time of the game Villarreal vs Anderlecht of March 16th, in several countries:
Mexico: 14:00 hours CDMX
Argentina: 16:00 hours
Chile: 16:00 hours
Colombia: 14:00 hours
Peru: 14:00 hours
USA: 4:00 p.m. ET
Ecuador: 16:00 hours
Uruguay: 16:00 hours
Paraguay: 16:00 hours
Spain: 22:00 hours
Where and how Villarreal vs Anderlecht and live stream
The match will be broadcast on ESPN.
If you want to watch Villarreal vs Anderlecht in streaming, it will be tuned to Star+.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Background
This will be the second meeting between the two clubs, so they will want to start this match with a bang and move forward in the competition, having drawn the first leg of the Conference League round of 16.
Anderlecht 1-1 Villarreal, 09 Mar, 2023, UEFA Conference League
Record against Spanish teams
The Belgians have faced Spanish clubs in 25 previous matches in UEFA competitions with a record of ten wins, three draws and 12 defeats. The last of these came more than a decade ago, when 'Les Mauves' faced Malaga in the 2012/13 UEFA Champions League group stage, losing 0-3 at home and drawing 2-2 away.
How is Villarreal coming?
The locals in their last 5 matches have had a very good performance, as they have had several victories in the last matches, their best result was the 2-0 against Almeria, having a streak of 2 wins, 2 draws and 1 loss, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Villarreal 1-1 Real Betis, Mar 12, 2023, Spanish First Division
Anderlecht 1-1 Villarreal, 9 Mar, 2023, UEFA Europa Conference League
Almeria 0-2 Villarreal, 4 Mar, 2023, Spanish Primera Division
Villarreal 2-1 Getafe, 27 Feb, 2023, Spanish Primera Division
Mallorca 4-2 Villarreal, 18 Feb, 2023, Spanish First Division
How are Anderlecht coming?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a very good performance, as they have had several victories in the last matches, their best result was the 2-0 against Cercle Brugge KSV, having a streak of 2 wins, 2 draws and 1 loss, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Anderlecht 2-0 Cercle Brugge KSV, 12 Mar, 2023, Belgium Pro League
Anderlecht 1-1 Villarreal, 9 Mar, 2023, UEFA Europa Conference League
KAA Gent 1-0 Anderlecht, 5 Mar, 2023, Belgian Pro League
Anderlecht 2-2 Standard Liege, 26 Feb, 2023, Belgium Professional League
Anderlecht 2-1 Ludogorets Razgrad, 23 Feb, 2023, UEFA Europa Conference League
Watch out for this Villarreal player
The Spanish forward, Jose Luis Morales, 29 years old, has had a good performance, the striker has played 8 games as a starter and 16 as a substitute, managing to score 4 goals and 0 assists in La Liga, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to respond for the good moment he is currently going through, so he will seek to seize the moment and highlight before high caliber teammates, besides that in this competition they have 4 goals.
Watch out for this player of Anderlecht
The Belgian striker, Yari Verschaeren of 21 years old has had a good performance, the attacker has played 1 game as a starter and 0 as a substitute, managing to score 1 goals in the tournament and 0 assists in the Belgian Professional League, being crucial for the team, looking to help with the victory, hoping to respond for the good moment that is currently happening, looking to help his club, being one of the players that most draws attention for his experience he has with the club and wants to respond to the calls, in this edition of the Europa League he already has two goals and 2 assists.
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Villarreal vs Anderlecht match, corresponding to the Conference League. The match will take place at the Estadio de la Cerámica, at 16:00.