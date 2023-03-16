Union St. Gilloise x Unión Berlin AO VIVO: onde assistir ao jogo em tempo real pela Europa League
Where and how to watch Union St. Gilloise vs Union Berlin on TV and in real time?

Union St. Gilloise-Unión Berlin
Aggregate: 3-3

Europa League Round of 16

Date: March 16, 2023

Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Constant Vanden Stock Stadium, Anderlecht, Belgium
Broadcast: Star+.

When is the Union St. Gilloise vs. Union Berlin match and how to watch it LIVE and in real time?

The match between Union St. Gilloise vs. Union Berlin will start at 3 pm ET, at the Constant Vanden Stock Stadium in Anderlecht, Belgium, in the second leg of the last 16 of the Europa League. The match will be broadcast by STAR+ streaming service. You can check everything here on VAVEL Brazil.
PROBABLE UNION BERLIN:

Ronnow, Doekhi, Knoche, Diogo Leite, Juranovic, Laidouni, Khedira, Thorsby, Giesselmann, Becker e Sven Michel
PROBABLE ROYALE UNION

Anthony Moris, Nieuwkoop, Burgess, Lynen, Van Der Heyden, Lazare Amani, Teddy Teuma, Ismael Kandouss, Vertessen, Adingra e Victor Boniface.
 
FACTS!

Union Saint-Gilloise have conceded goals in each of their last 7 matches.

Union Saint-Gilloise win the first half in 35% of their matches, Union Berlin in 36% of their matches.

Urs Fischer:

"Both teams want to win tomorrow, I'm sure of that," Urs Fischer said during his press conference at Lotto Park on Thursday afternoon.

"It's a battle between equals, so I expect a tough game. For us, it's about showing our true face and avoiding mistakes. We want to move on to the next round and we will have to go to our limit to do that. "

Foto: Union Berlin

 

Unión Berlin:

After the wild, high-scoring Pernano Stadion An der Alten Försterei last Thursday, both teams still have every chance of reaching the next round. While Saint-Gilles was devastating in its lightning counterattacks, getting to the lead three times during the 3-3 draw, Union once again proved that it is made of too strong stuff, that few setbacks need to be permanent when you have strength. of will and endless self-confidence. Every time Saint-Gilles thought they had beaten them, Union would come back.

Once again, strength in set-pieces played an important role, with two Union goals coming directly or indirectly from set-pieces. Josip Juranovic's superb free-kick and Robin Knoche's instinctive shot after his penalty was deflected by Saint-Gilles goalkeeper Anthony Moris. Substitute Sven Michel finished with great technique in the final minutes to secure equality and a good starting position for the second leg. 

ST. GILLOISE:

While 1. FC Union Berlin earned a hard-earned point at home against VfL Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga on Sunday, Saint-Gilles played away against Belgian Jupiler Pro League leaders KRC Genk. There, they showed another of the many similarities between themselves and Köpenick's club - aside from the obvious ones in their name and often-commented-upon styles of play - as Karel Garaerts' side came back from a goal down to win 2- 1.

Both goals came from their wingers, Bart Nieuwkoop equalizing just before the half-time whistle, with Simon Adingra scoring the winning goal moments later. They remain second in the table.  

TIME AND PLACE!

 

The match between Union St. Gilloise and Unión Berlin is the second leg of the Europa League Round of 16. The first leg ended in a 3-3 draw.

Union are looking to recover against the Belgians in the continental competition, after four games without a victory, three of them in the Bundesliga.

During this period, the team led by Swiss coach Urs Fischer was defeated in the Bundesliga to Bayern Munich by 3-0 and was held to a scoreless draw against Cologne. In the meantime, they also drew 3-3 against Union St. Gilloise in the first leg of the Europa League in Germany and were level again against Wolfsburg: 1-1.

Union Berlin are favored despite being away from home. The ball is rolling for Union St. Gilloise x Union Berlin at 3 pm (ET), at the Constant Vanden Stock Stadium in Anderlecht, Belgium.

Welcome and welcome to the Union St. Gilloise vs Union Berlin live score

Hello, soccer lover! Now it's time for a decisive match between two teams in Europe: on one side Union St. Gilloise, from Belgium, which reaches the last 16 of the Europa League after qualifying first in Group D of the competition, which had precisely Union Berlin, opponent of this Thursday (16). Now faces a team from the Bundesliga. The Union Berlin, in turn, is well in the German Championship, being the 4th place. However, in the Europa League, arrives after qualifying directly to the round of 16 by securing second place in their group, against Royale Union Saint Gilloise, Braga and Malmo. Both teams face each other in the second leg of the round of 16 of the Europa League 2022/23. The first leg ended in a 3-3 draw. Now, the ball is rolling at Lotto Park, located in Anderlecht, Belgium, at 3 pm (ET). Follow everything about the duel between the Belgians and the Germans here on VAVEL Brazil.
