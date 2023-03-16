Union St. Gilloise x Unión Berlin AO VIVO: onde assistir ao jogo em tempo real pela Europa League

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch Union St. Gilloise vs Union Berlin on TV and in real time?
PROBABLE UNION BERLIN:
PROBABLE ROYALE UNION
FACTS!
Union Saint-Gilloise win the first half in 35% of their matches, Union Berlin in 36% of their matches.
Urs Fischer:
"It's a battle between equals, so I expect a tough game. For us, it's about showing our true face and avoiding mistakes. We want to move on to the next round and we will have to go to our limit to do that. "
Unión Berlin:
Once again, strength in set-pieces played an important role, with two Union goals coming directly or indirectly from set-pieces. Josip Juranovic's superb free-kick and Robin Knoche's instinctive shot after his penalty was deflected by Saint-Gilles goalkeeper Anthony Moris. Substitute Sven Michel finished with great technique in the final minutes to secure equality and a good starting position for the second leg.
ST. GILLOISE:
Both goals came from their wingers, Bart Nieuwkoop equalizing just before the half-time whistle, with Simon Adingra scoring the winning goal moments later. They remain second in the table.
TIME AND PLACE!
The match between Union St. Gilloise and Unión Berlin is the second leg of the Europa League Round of 16. The first leg ended in a 3-3 draw.
Union are looking to recover against the Belgians in the continental competition, after four games without a victory, three of them in the Bundesliga.
During this period, the team led by Swiss coach Urs Fischer was defeated in the Bundesliga to Bayern Munich by 3-0 and was held to a scoreless draw against Cologne. In the meantime, they also drew 3-3 against Union St. Gilloise in the first leg of the Europa League in Germany and were level again against Wolfsburg: 1-1.
Union Berlin are favored despite being away from home. The ball is rolling for Union St. Gilloise x Union Berlin at 3 pm (ET), at the Constant Vanden Stock Stadium in Anderlecht, Belgium.
Aggregate: 3-3
Europa League Round of 16
Date: March 16, 2023
Time: 3:00 p.m. ET
Venue: Constant Vanden Stock Stadium, Anderlecht, Belgium
Broadcast: Star+.