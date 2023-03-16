SC Freiburg vs Juventus LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch UEFA Europa League Game

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay with us to follow SC Freiburg vs Juventus live in the UEFA Europa League 2022-2023!
In a few moments we will share the initial line-ups for SC Freiburg vs Juventus live for the 2022-2023 UEFA Europa League round of 16, as well as the latest information from the Europa-Park Stadion. Do not lose detail of the game with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch SC Freiburg vs Juventus online and live in the UEFA Europa League 2022-2023?
This is the start time of the SC Freiburg vs Juventus match in various countries:
Argentina: 2:45 p.m. on Star+
Bolivia: 1:45 p.m. on Star+
Brazil: 2:45 p.m. on Star+
Chile: 2:45 p.m. on Star+
Colombia: 12:45 p.m. on Star+
Ecuador: 12:45 p.m. on Star+
US (ET): 1:45 p.m. on Paramount+, VIX+
Spain: 6:45 p.m. on Movistar+
Mexico: 11:45 a.m. on ESPN, Star+
Paraguay: 2:45 p.m. on Star+
Peru: 12:45 p.m. on Star+
Uruguay: 2:45 p.m. on Star+
Venezuela: 1:45 p.m. on Star+
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL is your best option.
Dusan Vlahovic, a must see player!
The Juventus striker is one of the most important figures for the team, he seeks to continue his development and continue to show that he is one of the best in his position. The Serb continued with the Italian team after a good season in the Bundesliga, in which he scored 29 goals and 6 assists. Now, his main objective is to consecrate himself as an important piece of the Juventus forward and continue showing the high level of last season. At the moment he marches with 10 goals and 4 assists in 24 games played.
How does Juventus arrive?
Juventus continues its path this season in Serie A, placing in seventh place with a record of 16 wins, 5 draws and 5 losses for a total of 38 points. The team has made great moves bringing players like Federico Chiesa, Paul Pogba, Bremer, Filip Kostic and Leandro Paredes to fight for a good year in all competitions. At the moment, the Vecchia Signora March has not had a bad season and is placed in the Eighth Final of the Europa League where he hopes to advance to the round and get among the best in European competition. The team has lacked great victories in all its tournaments and that has made it difficult for it to return to being one of the best in Italy and in Europe. Juventus hopes to get a positive result against Freiburg, to get into the next round of the Europa League and try to win the championship, they march as the great favorites.
Michael Gregoritsch, a must see player!
The Freiburg forward is one of the great figures of Freiburg. Last season he was one of the most developed players with Augsburg, achieving 9 goals and 1 assist in 20 games, which is why the Freiburg team brought him as a reinforcement for this season. His constant participation in the German First Division has made him become one of the team's most important references and they are fighting at the top of the Bundesliga and their UEFA Europa League group. This is Freiburg's offensive leader and, for now, he has 6 goals and 1 assist. His connection with Daniel Kofi Kyereh and Ritsu Doan will be essential for the German team to continue with a good rhythm in all its competitions.
How does the Freiburg get here?
SC Freiburg begins a new stage in the Bundesliga and with the aim of fighting the leaders of the Bundesliga one on one. On this occasion, Freiburg has presented several signings, including Ritsu Doan, Melin Röhl, Daniel-Kofi Kyereh and Michael Gregoritsch. SC Freiburg's aspirations are to have an excellent campaign in the Bundesliga and in the rest of the German team's competitions. Freiburg finished the 2021-2022 season in sixth place, 22 points behind Bayern, with a record of 15 wins, 10 draws and 9 losses, in addition to getting their ticket to the UEFA Europa League. That is why the front and the main rear have been reinforced with the aim of not leaving points against their direct rival and avoiding being left out of the Europa League in the Group Stage. These are leaders of Group G, where they compete against Nantes, Olympiakos and Qarabag.
Where's the game?
The Europa-Park Stadion located in the city of Berlin will host this duel between two teams that seek to continue climbing positions within the UEFA Europa League. This stadium has a capacity for 22,100 fans and was inaugurated in 1920.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the SC Freiburg vs Juventus match, corresponding to the First Leg of the Round of 16 of the UEFA Europa League 2022-2023. The match will take place at the Europa-Park Stadion, at 1:45 o'clock.