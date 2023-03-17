Leon vs Tauro Live Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Concachampions 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Leon vs Tauro live, as well as the latest information from the Nou Camp Stadium.
What time is the match of Leon vs Tauro, a match corresponding to the second leg of the round of 16 of the CONCACAF Champions League?
This is the kick-off time for the Betis vs Manchester United match on March 16, 2023
Leon's Statements
Nicolás Larcamon spoke before the match: "I think the development of the game was even, the advances that Tauro had, especially those in the first half, today with that rule of giving continuity to the offside, because they were situations that from the start were invalidated, then in the second half Tauro came a little closer, We gave play to people who had not been playing many minutes and then the humidity, the field, we were a little decimated physically, but we won and that is what is important, the away goal plays a lot because of the format and that is why the result is positive, but understanding that the series is still open". "We must understand that the series are not resolved by the differences apparently that exist at a hierarchical level, whoever continues to think that the reality is that he does not understand anything about this sport, in the international competitions of the last months we have seen it, there is the defeat of the World Cup of Argentina in the group stage against what everyone considered to be the most comfortable rival, in that sense the most responsible way to face this game was understanding that it was going to be demanding and now 90 minutes remain at home to seal the classification, but I insist, the series is open, although we have taken a good step".
How does Tauro arrive?
Tauro arrives to this match after beating San Francisco two goals to zero in the Panamanian league, a match where Tauro looked for the rival goal with impetus and got the three points.
How is León coming?
León arrives at this match after defeating Atlas by the minimum in a very interesting and hard-fought match, with the Emeralds going all out in front.
The match will be played at Camp Nou Stadium.
The León vs Tauro match will be played at the Nou Camp Stadium, located in León, Guanajuato. The stadium has a capacity for 40,000 people.
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!
Welcome to the live broadcast of the Leon vs Tauro match, corresponding to the second leg of the round of 16 of the CONCACAF Champions League. The match will take place at Camp Nou Stadium at 20:00.