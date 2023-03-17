Pachuca vs Motagua Live Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Concachampions 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch Pachuca vs Motagua live online
The match will be broadcasted on TUDN channel.
Pachuca vs Motagua can be tuned in from the live streams on TUDN App.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is the match Pachuca vs Motagua, match corresponding to the second round of the CONCACAF Champions League?
This is the kick-off time for the Pachuca vs Motagua match on March 16, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 22:15 hours
Bolivia: 10:15 p.m.
Brazil: 10:15pm
Chile: 10:15pm
Colombia: 8:15 p.m.
Ecuador: 8:15 p.m.
Spain: 04:15 hours
United States: 10:15 p.m. PT and 11:15 p.m. ET
Mexico: 20:15 hours
Paraguay: 22:15 hours
Peru: 10:15 p.m. PT and 10:15 p.m. ET
Uruguay: 10:15 p.m. ET
Venezuela: 10:15 p.m. ET
Japan: 8:15 PM
India: 8:15 PM
Nigeria: 8:15 PM
South Africa: 8:15 PM
Australia: 10:15 PM
United Kingdom ET: 10:15 PM
Pachuca Statements
Guillermo Almada spoke after the loss to Rayados: "These are normal situations that occur in soccer, even though we don't like them, it wasn't a fair defeat for what we did, but we lacked decisiveness and it was complicated and difficult for us". "It was difficult to manage the minutes for a young and small squad like ours. We are the same as in the match against América, Toluca, we missed many goal options and we were more effective. We did good things and not so good things". "We kept a clean sheet, although Motagua divided the ball and made it very difficult for us to play. We leave with an ambiguous feeling. If we want to advance we must have a better volume of play". "I'm satisfied with the commitment, the fight, the willingness and solidarity of the players, but I insist again, we try and work towards other game situations. I know that the rival plays and has its merits to nullify our offensive part, but many times we make bad decisions in the offensive part".
How is Motagua coming?
Motagua comes into this match after defeating Victoria three goals to one, the Honduran team will be looking for a win and an important victory in this international tournament.
How does Pachuca arrive?
Pachuca arrives to this match after losing to Rayados de Monterrey two goals to one, Almada's team will be looking for an important victory that will catapult them to the next phase.
The match will be played at the Hidalgo Stadium.
The Pachuca vs Motagua match will be played at the Hidalgo Stadium, located in Pachuca, Hidalgo. The stadium has a capacity for 40,000 people.
