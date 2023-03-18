Espanyol vs Celta Live Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch LaLiga 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Espanyol vs Celta live, as well as the latest information from the Estadio Power8. Stay tuned for up-to-the-minute live coverage of the match on VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Espanyol vs Celta online live streaming
The match will be broadcasted on TUDN.
Espanyol vs Celta can be tuned in from the live streams on the TUDN App.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is the match Espanyol vs Celta , matchday 26 of LaLiga?
This is the kickoff time for the Espanyol vs Celta match on March 18, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 13:30 hours
Bolivia: 13:30 hours
Brazil: 13:30 hours
Chile: 13:30 hours
Colombia: 11:30 a.m.
Ecuador: 11:30 a.m.
Spain: 4:30 p.m.
United States: 11:30 a.m. PT and 1:30 p.m. ET
Mexico: 11:30 a.m.
Paraguay: 1:30 p.m.
Peru: 1:30 p.m.
Uruguay: 1:30 p.m.
Venezuela: 12:30 p.m.
Japan: 12:30 p.m.
India: 11:30 a.m.
Nigeria: 11:30 a.m.
South Africa: 11:30 a.m. Australia: 11:30 a.m.
United Kingdom ET: 11:30 a.m.
Celta Statements
Carlos Carvalhal spoke after the win against Rayo Vallecano: "We had a very strong tackle and two very clear chances to score a goal. Afterwards, Rayo Vallecano has quality and the match was balanced. We had some difficulties in attacking and we were on the back foot in the first 45 minutes. In the second half, we rectified the positions of Aspas and Seferovic a bit and with that operation we started to gain more space on the last line of defense, which was very comfortable in the first half. And I think that was the key to the match. The key was the team and then, obviously, having a player like Iago Aspas helps a lot." "It's a part of the game. I've already said that I don't like my teams to be classified with a possession or transition pattern, because the truth is that since we started working, we prepare the team to do everything well. If we have to defend, we are going to try to make the team defend well, if the team wants to attack and wants to have the ball, we are going to try to make them do it. The offensive transitions, the defensive transitions, the corners, which we are improving a lot, the defenders, who are at a very high level... It's about trying to arm the team in every way and having a very strong defensive structure allows us to win or tie. That's what led us to the victory".
How does Celta arrive?
Celta arrives after defeating Rayo Vallecano by three goals to zero, the team will be looking to continue scoring points in this competition and win away.
How does Espanyol arrive?
Espanyol arrives to this match after a resounding defeat against Real Madrid with a score of three goals to one, so they will go all out to get three points in this match.
The match will be played at the Power8 Stadium.
The Espanyol vs Celta match will be played at the Power8 Stadium, located in Barcelona, Spain. The stadium has a capacity for 40 000 people.
Welcome to the Espanyol vs Celta live stream, corresponding to the 26th matchday of LaLiga. The match will take place at the Power8 Stadium, at 1:30 pm