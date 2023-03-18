Tijuana vs Toluca LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned to follow Tijuana vs Toluca LIVE and online in the 12th round of the Liga Mx.
In a few moments, we'll share with you the starting lineups for Tijuana vs Toluca live on Liga Mx match day 12, as well as the latest information from the Estadio Caliente. Stay tuned to VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage of the match.
Where and how to watch Tijuana vs Toluca online and live in Liga Mx Match day 12.
The match will be broadcast on Fox Sports.
If you want to watch Tijuana vs Toluca in streaming, it will be tuned to Fox Sports Premium.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Other games tomorrow
Tomorrow, in addition to this match, the day will open with Puebla vs Atlas and Mazatlan vs Necaxa, matches that will undoubtedly fill us with excitement as teams that are looking for three points.
Caliente Stadium
It is the Xolos de Tijuana stadium, the only stadium in the league with an artificial field, it has a capacity for 27 thousand spectators and was inaugurated on November 11, 2007. It will be the stadium where Xolos and Toluca will face each other in the start of the 12th round of the Mx League.
What time is the Tijuana vs Toluca match day 12 of the Liga Mx?
This is the kick-off time for the Tijuana vs Toluca game on March 17 in several countries:
Mexico: 21:00 hours CDMX
Argentina: 23:00 hours
Chile: 23:00 hours
Colombia: 21:00 hours
Peru: 21:00 hours
USA: 22:00 hours ET
Ecuador: 23:00 hours
Uruguay: 23:00 hours
Paraguay: 23:00 hours
Spain: 08:00 hours
Japan: 12:00 noon
South Korea: 12:00 noon
Australia: 14:00 hours
Absences
Neither team has any injured or suspended players, so they will be able to count on a full roster for this match, which promises to be one of the best in the beginning of Match day 12.
Background
In the last 14 games, the record shows 6 wins for Tijuana, 1 draw and 7 wins for Toluca, so tomorrow the Devils will be the favorites to take the 3 points.
¿Cómo llega Toluca?
Toluca, on the other hand, is coming off a 4-1 win over Mazatlán at the Nemesio Diez stadium, a score that placed them in second place with 21 points and a record of 6 wins, 3 ties and 2 losses. They are looking to keep up the pressure on the league table and, in addition to securing their direct pass to the playoffs, catch Monterrey, who is the leader of the competition.
How does Tijuana arrive?
Tijuana is coming off a 3-2 away loss to Santos, they are in 13th place with 11 points and a record of 2 wins, 5 ties and 4 losses, if they win tomorrow they will be in 9th place, this is how the Xolos de Tijuana arrive at this match that is of utmost importance for them.
Good afternoon VAVEL friends!
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Tijuana vs Toluca match, corresponding to the 12th round of the Liga Mx. The match will take place at Estadio Caliente, 21:00 hours.