Puebla vs Atlas LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Liga MX Match

Follow here Puebla vs Atlas Live Score
How to watch Puebla vs Atlas Live Stream on TV and Online?
USA Time: 9:00 PM ET
USA TV channel (English): No transmission
USA TV channel (Spanish): In TUDN USA.
USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL
Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Puebla vs Atlas: match for the in Liga MX Match?
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
TV channel and live transmissions
|
Argentina
|
Friday, march 17th, 2023.
|
22:00 hours
|
In Star.
|
Bolivia
|
Friday, march 17th, 2023.
|
21:00 hours
|
In Star.
|
Brazil
|
Friday, march 17th, 2023.
|
22.00 hours
|
In Star.
|
Chile
|
Friday, march 17th, 2023.
|
22:00 hours
|
In Star.
|
Colombia
|
Friday, march 17th, 2023.
|
20:00 hours
|
In Star.
|
Ecuador
|
Friday, march 17th, 2023.
|
20:00 hours
|
In Star.
|
Spain
|
Saturday, march 18th, 2023.
|
1:00 hours
|
no transmission.
|
Canada
|
Friday, march 17th, 2023.
|
21:00 hours
|
no transmission.
|
USA
|
Friday, march 17th, 2023.
|
21:00 hours
|
In TUDN USA.
|
Mexico
|
Friday, march 17th, 2023.
|
19:00 hours
|
In Star, ESPN and Azteca 7.
|
Paraguay
|
Friday, march 17th, 2023.
|
22:00 hours
|
In Star.
|
Peru
|
Friday, march 17th, 2023.
|
22:00 hours
|
In Star.
|
Uruguay
|
Friday, march 17th, 2023.
|
22:00 hours
|
In Star.
|
Venezuela
|
Friday, march 17th, 2023.
|
21:00 hours
|
In Star.
Atlas statements
"I think it was one of the best matches, we went out looking for it, from the beginning we did what we set out in the week we had of training, what the rival proposed in Honduras, we knew what we had to do on the field, with a change of strategy, it cost us to open the door, but one of the best".
"We didn't throw any bells into the wind, we had to win with a victory against a difficult opponent, in a competition such as the Concachampions, we went through in a historic way, we must also win in the league, we have to show what we did today in the league and score points. We owe it to ourselves, we are happy, it feels good to give this joy to the club, we continue working, we are thinking about Puebla, we will try to take the step we took today in the league".
Statements by Puebla
"We are working the same as everyone else to go out to win, to make our house count, it is an important match for our aspirations".
"It seems normal to me, Mexican and foreign coaches are not having a hard time, we did not define that only to foreigners, his start at Atlas for Cocca was complicated, he won the game with America in the table, then he was champion, it is not only the Mexican coach, Benjamin is a very qualified guy to lead Atlas, Rafa Puente at Pumas. Without a doubt they are processes, it is first division, they are more qualified for their positions."
"Those of us who have been here for a long time in Puebla know about the demands of the fans, that sometimes there are few fans, who are dead for the team and are always in the stands, those few transmit more than many."
Watch out for these players
Lobo Julián Quiñones is the player to follow for Atlas with 11 games as a starter with 4 goals in 990 possible minutes with 1 yellow card, the Colombian comes in a great moment after the midweek game in the Concachampions.
How does the Atlas arrive?
The emotional state of Atlas has been boosted by the victory, where the red and black team hopes to return to the winning ways this Friday.