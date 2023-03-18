Puebla vs Atlas LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Liga MX Match
4:00 PM3 hours ago

Follow here Puebla vs Atlas Live Score

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Puebla vs Atlas live, as well as the latest information from the Angelopolis, such as statements from the protagonists, players to watch and interesting facts about these two teams. Don't miss any details of the match with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
3:55 PM3 hours ago

How to watch Puebla vs Atlas Live Stream on TV and Online?

USA Date: Friday, march 17th, 2023.

USA Time: 9:00 PM ET

USA TV channel (English): No transmission

USA TV channel (Spanish): In TUDN USA.

USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL

3:50 PM3 hours ago

Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Puebla vs Atlas: match for the in Liga MX Match?

This is the start time of the game Puebla vs Atlas: of Friday, march 17th, 2023 in several countries:

Country

Date

 Local Time

TV channel and live transmissions

Argentina

Friday, march 17th, 2023.

22:00 hours

In Star.

Bolivia

Friday, march 17th, 2023.

21:00 hours

 In Star.

Brazil

Friday, march 17th, 2023.

22.00 hours

 In Star.

Chile

Friday, march 17th, 2023.

22:00 hours

In Star.

Colombia

Friday, march 17th, 2023.

20:00 hours

In Star.

Ecuador

Friday, march 17th, 2023.

20:00 hours

 In Star.

Spain

Saturday, march 18th, 2023.

1:00 hours

 no transmission.

Canada

Friday, march 17th, 2023.

21:00 hours

 no transmission.

USA

Friday, march 17th, 2023.

21:00 hours

In TUDN USA.

Mexico

Friday, march 17th, 2023.

19:00 hours

 In Star, ESPN and Azteca 7.

Paraguay

Friday, march 17th, 2023.

22:00 hours

In Star.

Peru

Friday, march 17th, 2023.

22:00 hours

In Star.

Uruguay

Friday, march 17th, 2023.

22:00 hours

 In Star.

Venezuela

Friday, march 17th, 2023.

21:00 hours

 In Star.
3:45 PM3 hours ago

Atlas statements

Coach Benjamín Mora gave his feelings after Atlas qualified for the next phase. 
"I think it was one of the best matches, we went out looking for it, from the beginning we did what we set out in the week we had of training, what the rival proposed in Honduras, we knew what we had to do on the field, with a change of strategy, it cost us to open the door, but one of the best". 
"We didn't throw any bells into the wind, we had to win with a victory against a difficult opponent, in a competition such as the Concachampions, we went through in a historic way, we must also win in the league, we have to show what we did today in the league and score points. We owe it to ourselves, we are happy, it feels good to give this joy to the club, we continue working, we are thinking about Puebla, we will try to take the step we took today in the league".
3:40 PM3 hours ago

Statements by Puebla

Eduardo Arce spoke before the game about the moment the Puebla team is going through. 

"We are working the same as everyone else to go out to win, to make our house count, it is an important match for our aspirations".

"It seems normal to me, Mexican and foreign coaches are not having a hard time, we did not define that only to foreigners, his start at Atlas for Cocca was complicated, he won the game with America in the table, then he was champion, it is not only the Mexican coach, Benjamin is a very qualified guy to lead Atlas, Rafa Puente at Pumas. Without a doubt they are processes, it is first division, they are more qualified for their positions."

"Those of us who have been here for a long time in Puebla know about the demands of the fans, that sometimes there are few fans, who are dead for the team and are always in the stands, those few transmit more than many."

3:35 PM3 hours ago

Watch out for these players

Omar Fernandez in 6 games has returned to the starting lineup with 2 goals in 383 minutes, he has made great performances in the last game against Pumas where he was the one who opened the scoring in the match. 
Lobo Julián Quiñones is the player to follow for Atlas with 11 games as a starter with 4 goals in 990 possible minutes with 1 yellow card, the Colombian comes in a great moment after the midweek game in the Concachampions. 
Photo: Atlas
Photo: Atlas
3:30 PM3 hours ago

How does the Atlas arrive?

The Red and Blacks have made a good midweek comeback in the CONCACAF Champions League, coming from behind against the Honduran team that turned it around by 4 goals to 0, Benjamín Mora's position was in danger due to the lack of results in the league and in international competition. They are currently in 15th position with 9 points and only one win in 11 games. With more draws than defeats, 6 draws and 4 defeats. 

The emotional state of Atlas has been boosted by the victory, where the red and black team hopes to return to the winning ways this Friday.

3:25 PM3 hours ago

How is La Franja coming?

The Pueblota comes into this game with a win against Pumas and Chivas. La Franja has not lost since matchday 8 at home and 9 away. The Puebla team has climbed positions and is in 10th place with 13 points. La Camotero still has 5 games to play and will be looking for a better position in the possible reclassification. 
Photo: Puebla
Photo: Puebla
3:20 PM4 hours ago

The Stadium

Cuauhtémoc Stadium is the home of La Franja, located in Puebla, Mexico. With a capacity for 51,756 spectators. With more than 54 years of existence, opened on October 6, 1968 and remodeled in 2015.
3:15 PM4 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023 in Liga MX Match Puebla vs Atlas LIVE Live Updates!

My name is Mauricio Gonzalez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
