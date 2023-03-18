Mazatlan vs Necaxa LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Follow here Mazatlan vs Necaxa Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Mazatlan vs Necaxa match for the Liga MX.
What time is the Mazatlan vs Necaxa match for Liga MX 2023?
This is the start time of the game Mazatlan vs Necaxa of March 17th in several countries:
Argentina: 11:05 PM on Star+.
Bolivia: 10:05 PM on Star+.
Chile: 11:05 PM on Star+.
Colombia: 9:05 PM on Star+.
Ecuador: 9:05 PM on Star+.
United States (ET): 11:05 PM on TUDN.
Mexico: 9:05 PM on Azteca 7, ESPN and Star+.
Paraguay: 11:05 PM on Star+.
Peru: 10:05 PM on Star+.
Uruguay: 11:05 PM on Star+.
Last lineup of Necaxa
These were the eleven players who started last game:
Hugo González, Juan Pablo Segovia, Alexis Peña, Agustín Oliveros, José Van Rankin, José Esquivel, Vicente Poggi, Édgar Méndez, Brayan Garnica, Maximiliano Silvera and Facundo Batista.
Last lineup of Mazatlán FC
These were the eleven players who started last game:
Nicolás Vikonis, Oswaldo Alanís, Francisco Venegas, Facundo Almada, Roberto Meraz, Andres Montaño, Jefferson Intriago, Raúl Sandoval, Jorge Padilla, Nicolas Benedetti and Aké Arnaud Loba.
Necaxa players to follow
The next three players are considered key to Necaxa's offensive and defensive attack and it is likely that any of them could score or assist in the match against Mazatlán FC. The player Édgar Méndez (#7) is a fundamental piece for the team due to his experience. He is the team's top scorer in this tournament with 5 goals in 10 games played, last game he scored against FC Juárez and we could see him score another goal in Friday's game. Next up is the player Ricardo Monreal (#30), he plays in the striker position and is the team's top assister with 3 assists. He is another player with a lot of experience and who has played multiple times against Mazatlán FC so he will be key to be able to defeat them. Finally, the 32-year-old goalkeeper, Hugo González (#22) is one of the best goalkeepers in Liga MX, he has made 44 saves and it is very important for his team not to receive a goal on Friday.
Necaxa in the tournament
They started the Clausura 2023 very badly, last week they got 1 point that put them in the fifteenth position of the general table. After 2 wins, 3 draws and 6 losses, they have 9 points. They have had a bad start to the season, it is expected that they can dominate the tournament and advance to the postseason. Their last game was on March 12, 2023 and resulted in a 1-1 draw against FC Juárez at the Estadio Olímpico Benito Juárez and thus they got their third draw in the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win this game, but they could surprise and win on Friday.
Mazatlan FC Players to Watch
The next three players are considered key to Mazatlán FC's offensive and defensive attack and it is likely that any of them could score or assist in the match against Necaxa. The player Aké Arnaud Loba (#9) is a fundamental piece for the team due to his experience. He is the second highest scorer of the team in this tournament with 2 goals in 10 games played, the previous game he scored against Puebla and we could see him score another goal in Friday's game. Next up is the player Nicolas Benedetti (#10), he plays in the striker position and is the team's highest assister with 3 assists. He is another player with a lot of experience and has played multiple times against Necaxa so he will be key to be able to defeat them. Finally, the 38-year-old goalkeeper, Nicolás Vikonis (#27) is one of the best goalkeepers in Liga MX, he has made 25 saves and it is very important for his team not to receive a goal on Friday.
Mazatlan FC in the tournament
They started the Clausura 2023 very badly, last week they got 0 points that put them in eighteenth position in the general table. After 1 game won, 1 tied and 8 lost they have 4 points. They have had a bad start to the season, it is expected that they can improve during the tournament and advance to the postseason. Their last game was on March 12, 2023 and resulted in a 4-1 loss against Toluca at the Estadio Nemesio Díez Riega and thus they got their eighth loss in the tournament. They arrive as the favorites to win this game, because of the great team they have and the good moment they are going through. They also have an advantage when playing at home and that their fans can support them.
The stadium
The Kraken is located in the city of Mazatlán, Mexico. It will be the venue for this match, it has a capacity of 25,000 spectators and is the home of the Mazatlán Fútbol Club. It was inaugurated on July 27, 2020 and cost 652 million pesos to build.