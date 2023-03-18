Southampton vs Tottenham Live Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League Match
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Southampton vs Tottenham match.
What time is Southampton vs Tottenham match for Premier League?

This is the start time of the game Southampton vs Tottenham of 18th March in several countries

USA

March 18,2023

11:00 ET

Telemundo En Vivo, Syfy, NBC Sports Live Extra, NBC Deportes, NBC Universo, Olympics Channel, USA Network, MSNBC, CNBC, NBC Sports Live Extra, Golf Channel, NBCSN.

Argentina

March 18,2023

12:00

ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.

Bolivia

March 18,2023

10:00 AM

Tigo Sports, Tigo Sports, ESPN 2, ESPN Play, ESPN Internacional.

Brazil

March 18,2023

12:00 AM

WatchESPN, ESPN, ESPN Brasil.

Chile

March 18,2023

11:00

ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.

Colombia

March 18,2023

10:00

ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.

Ecuador

March 18,2023

10:00

ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.

Spain

March 18,2023

16:00 

DAZN y Movistar +

Mexico

March 18,2023

9:00

Paramount +

Peru

March 18,2023

10:00 

ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.
Watch out for this Tottenham player:

For this match, the player to watch will be English striker and national team selection; Harry Kane. The current Tottenham center forward has been a fundamental piece for the few victories obtained so far this season, because without his participation in the field, helping to retain possession of the ball and having a great ability to distribute it in the opponent's field, also, his great right foot is a latent danger for all goalkeepers, so it will be important to get the victory.

Tottenham's last lineup:

F. Forster; C. Romero, E. Dier, C. Lenglet; Emerson, O. Skipp, P. Hojbjerg, B. Davies; D. Kuluevski, Richarlison; Harry Kane.
Watch out for this Southampton player:

For this match, the player to watch will be the Saints' iconic center forward Che Adams. The Swedish striker is always a latent danger inside the box, whether or not he has the ball under his control, so opposing defenses must always be alert as Che Adams knows how to sneak between the defensive lines to get unmarked and score a goal for Southampton. Likewise, so far this season, the English striker has been of great importance for them to keep fighting to move up the overall table.
Southampton's last lineup:

G. Bazunu; M. Salisu, A. Bella -Kotchap, Lyanco; K. Walker-Peters, M. Elyounussi, J. Ward-Prowse, A. Maitland-Niles; S. Edozie, J. Aribo; C. Adams.
Background:

Southampton and Tottenham have met on a total of 132 occasions (40 wins for the Saints, 32 draws, 60 wins for Spurs) where the scales are tipped in favor of the visitors. In terms of goals, Tottenham have the advantage with 238 goals scored, while Southampton have scored only 167 goals. Their last meeting dates back to Matchday 1 of the current season where Tottenham beat Southampton 4-1 from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
About the Stadium

St Mary's Stadium is a sports venue dedicated to the professional practice of soccer in England and is located in the town of Southampton in England, has a capacity of 32,698 seated spectators and was inaugurated in 2001 to serve as the home of Southampton Football Club, a team belonging to the first division of England or popularly known as Premier League.

The first match played in this venue was a pre-season friendly between RCD Español and Southampton, ending in a thrilling victory for the Spaniards by a final score of 4-3. Another curious fact surrounding this stadium is that St Mary's Stadium has the category of four stars of UEFA, which makes it an elite stadium and able to host events of great international relevance as a Euro, World Cup, Olympics, etc.

Big Six is paramount

On the other hand, Tottenham are not allowed to make any mistakes in their remaining games of the season as they are fighting on a very thin line between positioning themselves in the Big Six or moving away from the top of the overall table.  Spurs have struggled mightily so far this season, however, they have managed to pick up points in the last few games to keep their hopes of staying in the European qualification places alive.   
The mission: to stay in the Premier League

On the other hand, Southampton is living a completely different situation as they are currently struggling to stay away from the relegation places after having a first half of the season where most of the matchdays they were in the last positions of the overall table, now, with a couple of points that keep them close to the salvation places and with more than alive hopes of turning the situation around at the end of the season, the Saints will go for the three points to continue climbing positions to ensure their stay at the end of the campaign.
Towards the end of the season

The Premier League continues on its way and is heading towards the end of the season with many emotions as the end of the tournament begins to loom in the background and the championship begins to take shape for the teams that want to secure a place at the top of the table and those who want to save themselves from relegation in this tournament. In this match, the Saints receive Spurs at St Mary's Stadium to define the winner of this duel, on the one hand, Southampton has not managed to move away from the red relegation zone and every game remains vital for their survival in the top flight so a victory would help them to reach their goal which is to move away from the relegation places and stay one more season in the Premier League, on the other hand, Spurs are still fighting to be in the Big Six of the Premier League and stay with a place in European competitions at the end of the season. Finally, the second part of the 22/23 season will demand a lot from the teams as those who play in several competitions will have a very tight schedule, full of physical wear and tear and with few days of rest to close the season in May, so it will be a big factor to rotate the starting squads in order to avoid any injury to the players. 
Kick-off time

The Southampton vs Tottenham match will be played at St Mary’s Stadium, in Southampton, England. The kick-off is scheduled at 11:00 am ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2023 Premier League: Southampton vs Tottenham

My name is Luis Miguel and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
