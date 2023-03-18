Southampton vs Tottenham Live Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Southampton vs Tottenham Live Score
What time is Southampton vs Tottenham match for Premier League?
|
Live Streams
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
TV CHANNEL and Live Streams
|
USA
|
March 18,2023
|
11:00 ET
|
Telemundo En Vivo, Syfy, NBC Sports Live Extra, NBC Deportes, NBC Universo, Olympics Channel, USA Network, MSNBC, CNBC, NBC Sports Live Extra, Golf Channel, NBCSN.
|
Argentina
|
March 18,2023
|
12:00
|
ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.
|
Bolivia
|
March 18,2023
|
10:00 AM
|
Tigo Sports, Tigo Sports, ESPN 2, ESPN Play, ESPN Internacional.
|
Brazil
|
March 18,2023
|
12:00 AM
|
WatchESPN, ESPN, ESPN Brasil.
|
Chile
|
March 18,2023
|
11:00
|
ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.
|
Colombia
|
March 18,2023
|
10:00
|
ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.
|
Ecuador
|
March 18,2023
|
10:00
|
ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.
|
Spain
|
March 18,2023
|
16:00
|
DAZN y Movistar +
|
Mexico
|
March 18,2023
|
9:00
|
Paramount +
|
Peru
|
March 18,2023
|
10:00
|
ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.
Watch out for this Tottenham player:
Tottenham's last lineup:
Watch out for this Southampton player:
Southampton's last lineup:
Background:
About the Stadium
The first match played in this venue was a pre-season friendly between RCD Español and Southampton, ending in a thrilling victory for the Spaniards by a final score of 4-3. Another curious fact surrounding this stadium is that St Mary's Stadium has the category of four stars of UEFA, which makes it an elite stadium and able to host events of great international relevance as a Euro, World Cup, Olympics, etc.