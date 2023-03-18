Augsburg vs Schalke 04: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the Bundesliga

ADVERTISEMENT
How and where to watch the Augsburg vs Schalke 04 match live?
What time is Augsburg vs Schalke 04 match for Bundesliga?
This is the start time of the game Augsburg vs Schalke 04 of 18th March 2023 in several countries:
Argentina 11:30 am: Star+
Bolivia 10:30 am: Star+
Brazil 11:30 am: Onefootball
Chile 10:30 am: Star+
Colombia 9:30 am: Star+
Ecuador 9:30 am: Star+
USA 10:30 am ET: ESPN+
Mexico 8:30 am: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere
Paraguay 10:30 am: Star+
Peru 2 pm: Star+
Uruguay 11:30 am: Star+
Venezuela 10:30 am: Star+
Speak up, Thomas Reis!
"We know what awaits us there and we are ready. Augsburg plays a lot of man-to-man, is very aggressive and tries to take the fun out of soccer for the opponent. But that is a tried and tested method. It will probably be a rough game. We have to fight back.
It will be an interesting and very intense duel. But our objective is clear: we are going to go for the three points. Because with a win we have a chance to climb up the table. Before the break we want to give everything again.
Tore 🥅 Tore 🥅 Tore 🥅 & natürlich gibt es auch ein Siegerteam 🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼
Mittwochstraining ✅#S04 | #WirBleiben pic.twitter.com/vAiQOD5NGo — FC Schalke 04 (@s04) March 15, 2023
Probable lineup for Schalke
Fährmann; Brunner, Yoshida, Jenz, Matriciani; Kral, Krauss; Karaman, Zalazar, Bülter; Frey.
Schalke's situation
Thomas Reis has an extensive list with 10 absentees. The coach will be missing Drexler with a thigh injury, Kozuki and Van den Berg with an ankle injury, Latza with a muscle problem, Skarke with a foot injury, Kaminski with a back problem, Ouwejan and Uronen with an adductor injury, Heekeren with a cruciate ligament tear, and Polter with a knee injury.
Speak up, Enrico Maassen!
"We want to show from the start who plays at home, this is about three extremely important points. He (Thomas Reis) managed to put a good spirit, they are very stable and defend well. We want to win Saturday's game and that's how we're going to do it."
Probable lineup for Augsburg
Gikiewicz; Gumny, Bauer, Gouweleeuw, Iago; Maier, Engels, Rexhbecaj, Demirovic; Berisha, Cardona.
Augsburg's situation
Enrico Maassen has six athletes in the medical department. They are: Dorsch, sick, Hahn, with a knee injury, Jensen with a foot injury, Oxford, recovering his physical, Strobl, ruptured cruciate ligament, and Uduokhai, thigh problems.
Royal Blues
Schalke 04 missed the chance to get out of the relegation zone by drawing 2-2 in the Revierderby against Borussia Dortmund. It is the third draw in five games, as well as two wins. The Royal Blues are in 17th position, with 20 points, one behind Hertha Berlin, the first team out of the red.
Fuggerstädter
Augsburg tried to repeat the feat of the first round, scoring early on with Berisha, but Bayern Munich took no notice and applied a 5-3 thrashing. The Fuggerstädter are on a run of three losses and two wins in their last five games, and are in 13th place with 27 points.
Eye on the game
Augsburg vs Schalke 04 live this Saturday (18), at the SGL Arena at 10:30 am ET, for the Bundesliga. The match is valid for the 25th round of the competition.
