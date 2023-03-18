Augsburg vs Schalke 04: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the Bundesliga
Image: VAVEL Brazil

5:00 AM3 hours ago

How and where to watch the Augsburg vs Schalke 04 match live?

If you want to directly stream it: ESPN+

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

4:55 AM3 hours ago

What time is Augsburg vs Schalke 04 match for Bundesliga?

This is the start time of the game Augsburg vs Schalke 04 of 18th March 2023 in several countries:

Argentina 11:30 am:  Star+

Bolivia 10:30 am: Star+

Brazil 11:30 am: Onefootball

Chile 10:30 am: Star+

Colombia 9:30 am: Star+

Ecuador 9:30 am: Star+

USA 10:30 am ET: ESPN+

Mexico 8:30 am: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere

Paraguay 10:30 am: Star+

Peru 2 pm: Star+

Uruguay 11:30 am: Star+

Venezuela 10:30 am: Star+

4:50 AM3 hours ago

Speak up, Thomas Reis!

"We know what awaits us there and we are ready. Augsburg plays a lot of man-to-man, is very aggressive and tries to take the fun out of soccer for the opponent. But that is a tried and tested method. It will probably be a rough game. We have to fight back. 

It will be an interesting and very intense duel. But our objective is clear: we are going to go for the three points. Because with a win we have a chance to climb up the table. Before the break we want to give everything again.

4:45 AM3 hours ago
4:40 AM3 hours ago

Probable lineup for Schalke

Fährmann; Brunner, Yoshida, Jenz, Matriciani; Kral, Krauss; Karaman, Zalazar, Bülter; Frey.
4:35 AM3 hours ago

Schalke's situation

Thomas Reis has an extensive list with 10 absentees. The coach will be missing Drexler with a thigh injury, Kozuki and Van den Berg with an ankle injury, Latza with a muscle problem, Skarke with a foot injury, Kaminski with a back problem, Ouwejan and Uronen with an adductor injury, Heekeren with a cruciate ligament tear, and Polter with a knee injury.
4:30 AM3 hours ago

Speak up, Enrico Maassen!

"We want to show from the start who plays at home, this is about three extremely important points. He (Thomas Reis) managed to put a good spirit, they are very stable and defend well. We want to win Saturday's game and that's how we're going to do it."
4:25 AM3 hours ago
Foto: Augsburg
4:20 AM3 hours ago

Probable lineup for Augsburg

Gikiewicz; Gumny, Bauer, Gouweleeuw, Iago; Maier, Engels, Rexhbecaj, Demirovic; Berisha, Cardona.
4:15 AM3 hours ago

Augsburg's situation

Enrico Maassen has six athletes in the medical department. They are: Dorsch, sick, Hahn, with a knee injury, Jensen with a foot injury, Oxford, recovering his physical, Strobl, ruptured cruciate ligament, and Uduokhai, thigh problems.
4:10 AM4 hours ago

Royal Blues

Schalke 04 missed the chance to get out of the relegation zone by drawing 2-2 in the Revierderby against Borussia Dortmund. It is the third draw in five games, as well as two wins. The Royal Blues are in 17th position, with 20 points, one behind Hertha Berlin, the first team out of the red.
4:05 AM4 hours ago

Fuggerstädter

Augsburg tried to repeat the feat of the first round, scoring early on with Berisha, but Bayern Munich took no notice and applied a 5-3 thrashing. The Fuggerstädter are on a run of three losses and two wins in their last five games, and are in 13th place with 27 points.
4:00 AM4 hours ago

Eye on the game

Augsburg vs Schalke 04 live this Saturday (18), at the SGL Arena  at 10:30 am ET, for the Bundesliga. The match is valid for the 25th round of the competition.
3:55 AM4 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the Bundesliga Match: Augsburg vs Schalke 04 Live Updates!

My name is Izabelle França and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL USA.
