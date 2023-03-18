Atletico Madrid vs Valencia: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the LaLiga
How and where to watch the Atlético Madrid vs Valencia match live?

If you want to directly stream it:ESPN+, ESPN Deportes

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

What time is Atlético Madrid vs Valencia match for LaLiga?

This is the start time of the game Atlético Madrid vs Valencia of 18th March 2023 in several countries:

Argentina 5 pm: DIRECTV Sports, DIRECTV Sports App

Bolivia 3 pm: DIRECTV Sports, DIRECTV Sports App

Brazil 5 pm: Star +

Chile 4 pm: DIRECTV Sports, DIRECTV Sports App

Colombia 3 pm: DIRECTV Sports, DIRECTV Sports App

Ecuador 3  pm: DIRECTV Sports, DIRECTV Sports App

USA 4 pm ET: ESPN+, ESPN Deportes

Spain 9 pm: DAZN, DAZN LaLiga

Mexico 2 pm: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere

Paraguay 4 pm: DIRECTV Sports, DIRECTV Sports App

Peru 2 pm: DIRECTV Sports, DIRECTV Sports App

Uruguay 5 pm: DIRECTV Sports, DIRECTV Sports App

Venezuela 4 pm: DIRECTV Sports, DIRECTV Sports App

Speak up, Baraja!

"The players who came in with discomfort during the week have been trying to take care of themselves like Gayá and today he completed training and is available, and Cavani too, he has been working well and this week he has already completed the full week with the group and is available to travel with us. In line with what we expected to be able to have both of them.

Without a doubt, it is a special situation because it is a club that I have played for, at a different time than it is now. It's a club that has evolved and grown a lot. They have been at the top of the table fighting for titles for 10 years, they have won titles and had continuity in the project and are consolidated as one of the best teams in Spain and Europe, and I am happy to be back.

The Spanish team is a prize for the work and the path they have been doing this season. Besides the fact that the team is not in the best condition, if a player is regular and has continuity, he can go to the national team and it is good for the player, for the club, and to have confidence. We are talking about selection, but starting tomorrow it is very important for us all to be connected to the maximum. When you are in a soccer team, you want to have all the players that are international, and for us, the fact that our captain is going to the Spanish national team is a reward for his work and effort. It's good for the club, for the team and for Jose. Also the internationals with the Under-21s, all the international players we have with their countries is good because it gives the possibility to enjoy good players. It is essential for Valencia to have international players, which gives prestige to the club and is good for the coach.

If he (Cavani) is in the squad it is because he is available and can be an option to be able to play, and that is what we will evaluate when we think about how we plan the starting eleven and the options for those who are not starters , which are very important to me. Many times the games are won by the players that come off the bench and give you the energy to win the game. We will value him and we will see if he plays at the beginning or enters later.

Simeone is a reference when it comes to seeing how a team translates what the coach seeks and desires on the field. 

Atlético de Madrid since Simeone has been here is a strong team defensively, which also generates situations in attack, it is difficult to score and they compete as a team. And then the continuity of the project, the coach's time at the club in the end gives you successes like he's had and it's something we value as something we'd like to see happen at Valencia CF that we've been lucky enough to have a coach at the club long enough to be able to work and do the job he's doing there".

Valencia's situation

Rubén Baraja will be able to count on the returns of Gayá and Cavani. Both were back in training during the week. However, he will not have the injured Gabriel Paulista, Marcos André, and Lato.
Speak up, Simeone!

"After the Cup he (De Paul) had that injury that sidelined him for a while and when he started coming back he is an important player, as we said, when he is well. Last week he came in with 30 minutes and there is a possibility that he will play.

I cannot give an opinion about a convocation. The Spanish coach will have made his list thinking about what he thinks is best. The question is for him (about not calling Koke and Llorente).

It has worked well since Baraja's arrival. He knows the club and knows what it needs. There has been a very good response to his arrival in the competition. We expect a tough opponent, who counter-attacks very well, works the second ball very well, with people well positioned in the attack to do damage. We will have to take the game to where we think we can do damage.

I can't comment so long term, but in the present. He (Samuel Lino) is responding very well, like Riquelme at Girona. He has responded very well with Gattuso, with Baraja he plays as a starter or not, but he always comes in and gets minutes. He has a good individual game, a great collective work, he has grown a lot at Valencia.

Atleti's situation

De Paul has recovered from his muscle injury and is back at Diego Simeone's disposal. On the other hand, Koke, Savic and Kondogbia are suspended.
Los Murciélagos

On the other hand, Valencia is fighting against relegation in Spain. In 17th place, they have 26 points, the same as Getafe, the first team inside the red zone. Los Murciélagos have a 34% success rate and are on a sequence of three defeats and two wins.
Colchoneros

With a 64% success rate, Atlético de Madrid is in third place with 48 points. The Colchoneros have accumulated, in the last five games, four wins and a draw.
Eye on the game

Atlético Madrid vs Valencia live this Saturday (18), at the Metropolitano at 4 pm ET, for the LaLiga. The match is valid for the 26th round of the competition.
Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the LaLiga Match: Atlético Madrid vs Valencia Live Updates!

My name is Izabelle França and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL USA.
