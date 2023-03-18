Atletico Madrid vs Valencia: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the LaLiga

ADVERTISEMENT
How and where to watch the Atlético Madrid vs Valencia match live?
What time is Atlético Madrid vs Valencia match for LaLiga?
Argentina 5 pm: DIRECTV Sports, DIRECTV Sports App
Bolivia 3 pm: DIRECTV Sports, DIRECTV Sports App
Brazil 5 pm: Star +
Chile 4 pm: DIRECTV Sports, DIRECTV Sports App
Colombia 3 pm: DIRECTV Sports, DIRECTV Sports App
Ecuador 3 pm: DIRECTV Sports, DIRECTV Sports App
USA 4 pm ET: ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
Spain 9 pm: DAZN, DAZN LaLiga
Mexico 2 pm: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere
Paraguay 4 pm: DIRECTV Sports, DIRECTV Sports App
Peru 2 pm: DIRECTV Sports, DIRECTV Sports App
Uruguay 5 pm: DIRECTV Sports, DIRECTV Sports App
Venezuela 4 pm: DIRECTV Sports, DIRECTV Sports App
Speak up, Baraja!
Without a doubt, it is a special situation because it is a club that I have played for, at a different time than it is now. It's a club that has evolved and grown a lot. They have been at the top of the table fighting for titles for 10 years, they have won titles and had continuity in the project and are consolidated as one of the best teams in Spain and Europe, and I am happy to be back.
The Spanish team is a prize for the work and the path they have been doing this season. Besides the fact that the team is not in the best condition, if a player is regular and has continuity, he can go to the national team and it is good for the player, for the club, and to have confidence. We are talking about selection, but starting tomorrow it is very important for us all to be connected to the maximum. When you are in a soccer team, you want to have all the players that are international, and for us, the fact that our captain is going to the Spanish national team is a reward for his work and effort. It's good for the club, for the team and for Jose. Also the internationals with the Under-21s, all the international players we have with their countries is good because it gives the possibility to enjoy good players. It is essential for Valencia to have international players, which gives prestige to the club and is good for the coach.
If he (Cavani) is in the squad it is because he is available and can be an option to be able to play, and that is what we will evaluate when we think about how we plan the starting eleven and the options for those who are not starters , which are very important to me. Many times the games are won by the players that come off the bench and give you the energy to win the game. We will value him and we will see if he plays at the beginning or enters later.
Simeone is a reference when it comes to seeing how a team translates what the coach seeks and desires on the field.
Atlético de Madrid since Simeone has been here is a strong team defensively, which also generates situations in attack, it is difficult to score and they compete as a team. And then the continuity of the project, the coach's time at the club in the end gives you successes like he's had and it's something we value as something we'd like to see happen at Valencia CF that we've been lucky enough to have a coach at the club long enough to be able to work and do the job he's doing there".
🎥 Así ha sido la última sesión de entrenamiento antes de viajar a Madrid#AtletiValencia 🔴🦇#ADNVCF | #CORVCF pic.twitter.com/b6WXPahpbx — Valencia CF (@valenciacf) March 17, 2023
Valencia's situation
Speak up, Simeone!
I cannot give an opinion about a convocation. The Spanish coach will have made his list thinking about what he thinks is best. The question is for him (about not calling Koke and Llorente).
It has worked well since Baraja's arrival. He knows the club and knows what it needs. There has been a very good response to his arrival in the competition. We expect a tough opponent, who counter-attacks very well, works the second ball very well, with people well positioned in the attack to do damage. We will have to take the game to where we think we can do damage.
I can't comment so long term, but in the present. He (Samuel Lino) is responding very well, like Riquelme at Girona. He has responded very well with Gattuso, with Baraja he plays as a starter or not, but he always comes in and gets minutes. He has a good individual game, a great collective work, he has grown a lot at Valencia.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!