Aston Villa vs Bournemouth LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch Premier League
6:00 AM2 hours ago

Where and how to watch the Aston Villa-Bournemouth match on TV and in real time?

Premier League Round 28

Date: 18 March 2023

Time: 10:00 am ET

Venue: Villa Park Stadium, Birmingham, England
Broadcast: Star+.

5:55 AM2 hours ago

When is the Aston Villa vs Bournemouth match and how to watch it LIVE and in real time?

The Aston Villa-Bournemouth match will kick off at 10 Am (ET), at Villa Park Stadium in Birmingham, England, in the 28th round of the English Premier League. The match will be broadcast by STAR+ streaming service. You can check everything here on VAVEL Brazil.
5:50 AM2 hours ago

PROBABLE BOURNEMOUTH:

Neto; Smith, Stephens, Senesi e Zemura; Anthony, Lerma, Rothwell e Ouattara; Billing; Solanke
5:45 AM2 hours ago

PROBABLE ASTON VILLA:

Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Mings e Digne; McGinn e Douglas Luiz; Bailey, Buendia e Ramsey; Watkins
5:40 AM2 hours ago

RETROSPECT AND FACTS!

During the last 6 games, Aston Villa FC won 2 times, there were 0 draws and AFC Bournemouth won 4 times. The goal difference is 9-6 in favor of AFC Bournemouth.

Did you know that Aston Villa FC score 29% of their goals between minutes 0-15? This is the highest percentage in the league.

5:35 AM2 hours ago

DISFALLS:

Aston Villa: Philippe Coutinho e Jed Steer (injured)

Bournemouth: Adam Smith, Hamed Traore, Junior Stanislas, Ilya Zabarnyi e Marcus Tavernier (injured)

5:30 AM2 hours ago

BOURNEMOUTH:

Beaten 9-0 on October 27 by Liverpool at Anfield Road, a game that caused the dismissal of manager Steven Parker, Bournemouth met their match again on Saturday, March 11. At the Vitality Stadium, they got the better of them. Under the management of Gary O'Neil, they won by 1-0. Billing scored the goal, assisted by Quattara, in the 28th minute of the first half.

The coaching command was not the only change at the club. Not even the most important one. Bournemouth gained a new owner and received a package of reinforcements in the January transfer window. However, even with the victory against Liverpool, a milestone in the recovery attempt, they still have not been able to get out of the relegation zone. It has reached 24 points (six wins, six draws, and 14 losses).

5:25 AM2 hours ago

ASTON VILLA:

Aston Villa, with no great pretensions in the 2022/2023 version of the Premier League, uses the final stretch of the tournament already thinking about next season. Coach Unai Emery, hired to fill the vacancy opened with the resignation of Steven Gerrard, clearly had difficulties in the transition process. He saw his team get an early exit in both the League Cup and the FA Cup, and at no point has he had a solid run in the Premier League.

In the last three rounds, however, he has made better starts. They have two wins and a draw. At Goodinson Park, it beat Everton, which is involved, along with Bournemouth, in the battle against the drop, 2-0, then, at Villa Park, it beat a Crystal Park team that has yet to win a single game in 2023, 1-0. On Sunday, March 12, it was 1-1 with West Ham in London.

Photo: Aston Villa

 

5:20 AM2 hours ago

TIME AND PLACE!

The match between Aston Villa vs Bournemouth is in the 28th round of the Premier League.

Bournemouth come in with a great victory over Liverpool and are looking to escape the relegation zone, while Unai Emery's team comes from a draw against West Ham and doesn't have many pretensions in the Premier League.

Aston Villa are overwhelming favorites to win, also because they are playing at home. The match is scheduled to start at 10:00 am (ET) at Villa Park Stadium in Birmingham, England.

5:15 AM2 hours ago

Welcome and welcome to the Aston Villa vs Bournemouth live score

Hello, soccer lover! Now it's time for a decisive match between two teams from England: on one side Bournemouth, and that lives a terrible phase in the English Championship, being the current 18th place of the tournament. The Cherries are first in the relegation zone, but have the same number of points as West Ham (24), which is the first team out of the Z-3. On the other hand, Aston Villa is in the opposite situation, being 11th and still dreaming about the possibility of getting a spot in the Europa League next season. Both teams face each other in the 28th round of the 2022/23 Premier League. The match between the 11th and 18th places takes place at Villa Park in Birmingham, England, at 12 pm (GMT). Follow everything about the duel between the Englishmen here, in real time on VAVEL Brazil.
