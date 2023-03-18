Aston Villa vs Bournemouth LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch Premier League

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch the Aston Villa-Bournemouth match on TV and in real time?
PROBABLE BOURNEMOUTH:
PROBABLE ASTON VILLA:
RETROSPECT AND FACTS!
Did you know that Aston Villa FC score 29% of their goals between minutes 0-15? This is the highest percentage in the league.
DISFALLS:
Bournemouth: Adam Smith, Hamed Traore, Junior Stanislas, Ilya Zabarnyi e Marcus Tavernier (injured)
BOURNEMOUTH:
The coaching command was not the only change at the club. Not even the most important one. Bournemouth gained a new owner and received a package of reinforcements in the January transfer window. However, even with the victory against Liverpool, a milestone in the recovery attempt, they still have not been able to get out of the relegation zone. It has reached 24 points (six wins, six draws, and 14 losses).
ASTON VILLA:
In the last three rounds, however, he has made better starts. They have two wins and a draw. At Goodinson Park, it beat Everton, which is involved, along with Bournemouth, in the battle against the drop, 2-0, then, at Villa Park, it beat a Crystal Park team that has yet to win a single game in 2023, 1-0. On Sunday, March 12, it was 1-1 with West Ham in London.
TIME AND PLACE!
Bournemouth come in with a great victory over Liverpool and are looking to escape the relegation zone, while Unai Emery's team comes from a draw against West Ham and doesn't have many pretensions in the Premier League.
Aston Villa are overwhelming favorites to win, also because they are playing at home. The match is scheduled to start at 10:00 am (ET) at Villa Park Stadium in Birmingham, England.
Premier League Round 28
Date: 18 March 2023
Time: 10:00 am ET
Venue: Villa Park Stadium, Birmingham, England
Broadcast: Star+.