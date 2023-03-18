QPR vs Birmingham: Live Stream, How to Watch and Score Updates in Championship

ADVERTISEMENT
There are 66 matches between QPR and Birmingham, with 24 wins for the hosts, 25 for the visitors and 17 draws. In the Championship 45 of these matches have taken place, with 15 wins for Queens Park Rangers, 17 for Birmingham, and 13 draws.
Probable Birmingham
The probable Birmingham team for the match is: Ruddy, Long, Dean and Trusty; Colin, Bielik, Bacuna, Chong and Graham; Khadra and Jutkiewicz.
Probable Queens Park Rangers
The probable QPR team for the match is: Dieng, Dickie, Dunne and Field; Johansen, Drewe, Iroegbunam and Lowe; Kakay, Adomah and Dykes.
Injuries
QPR will be without Willock, Chair, Balogun, Paal and Laird, all injured. On the Birmingham side Deeney and Sanderson are out with injuries.
Championship
QPR is in 19th place with 42 points, tied with Birmingham, who are in 18th. Below them are Rotherham with 40 points, Cardiff with 39, Blackpool with 35, and Huddersfield and Wigan, both with 33. Above them are Swansea, with 43 points, Reading, with 44, and Hull City, with 46.
Last Matches: Birmingham
Birmingham on the other side comes in with a draw, a win and a loss in their last games. On Saturday (4), the draw was away 1-1 with Birmingham with Bacuna opening the scoring and Fletcher equalizing. On the other Saturday (11), the victory was at home, 2-0, over Rotherham, with goals from Khadra and Long. On Tuesday (14), the defeat was 3-0 to Watford, with goals from Louza, Davis and Assombalonga.
Last Matches: QPR
QPR comes into this game with two losses and one win in recent games. Away from home, on Saturday (4), the defeat was by 3-1 to Rotherham, with goals from Hugill (2) and Odoffin, while Lowe deducted. After that, on Saturday (11), the victory came 1-0 over Watford, with Iroegbunam. And on Tuesday (14) the new defeat was 6-1 to Blackpool, with goals from Yates, Lyons (2), Nelson, Thorniley and Dougall, while Chris Martin (not of Coldplay) deducted.
